Israeli judoka Raz Hershko loses medal at Worlds for tying his hair; understand

the israeli judoka Raz Hershkoleader of the category above 78 kg (heavyweight), finished the World Judo 2022 without a medal for an unusual reason. One of the favorites for gold in the competition that takes place in Uzbekistan, the athlete received the third shido for tying her hair and ended up losing the fight for third place, against the Frenchwoman. Julia Tolufua.

The fact occurred when the fight was in the golden score, tied with two shidôs for each side and with the athletes staying in the dojo so as not to be penalized. That’s when Hershko tied her hair up for the second time during the match and received the referee’s third warning, with the bronze going to Julia Tolofua.

Raz Hershko (white) was fighting for bronze when she was eliminated for tying her hair. Photograph: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Events promoted by the International Judo Federation require the athlete to tie his hair if it is long. However, doing so more than once during a battle is punishable. The objective is to prevent the judoka from taking advantage by paralyzing the fight to gain breath or receive instructions.

France finished with two medals in the women’s heavyweight category. In addition to the bronze from Tolufua, the gold went to Romaine Dicko, who defeated Brazilian Beatriz Souza in the dispute for the highest place on the podium. Also this Wednesday, Brazil was represented on the mat by Rafael Silva, Baby, who was looking for his fourth medal in World Cups, but was eliminated in the round of 16, after being pinned down by Uzbek Alisher Yusupov.

In the previous days of the competition, Brazil won two gold medals, one by Rafaela Silva (57kg) and another by Mayra Aguiar (78kg), in addition to a bronze by Daniel Cargnin (73kg). Therefore, at the moment, the country is in second place in the medal table, behind only Japan, which has five golds, three silvers and two bronzes.