Italy plays hard, but Brazil wins and goes to the World Cup final

(credit: Disclosure/Volleyball World)

The Brazilian dream for the unprecedented title of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship is still more alive than ever. This Thursday (10/13), the girls from Brazil faced Italy in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, won by 3 sets to 1 (partial 25/23, 25/22, 26/24 and 25/19) and guaranteed a spot. in the tournament decision.

“I can’t hold back my emotions, I’m proud of the team. They are too much. We came to reach the final, step by step. We play against Italy, which is a great team, they have Egonu, one of the best strikers in the world. very happy and proud of my companions”, said the central Carol.

The last act of the Brazilian squad at the World Cup will be next Saturday (12/15), at 3 pm, against Serbia. In the semifinal, the Europeans passed the United States, also by 3 sets to 1.

The game

Emotion was not lacking in the first set. Led by the opposite Paola Egonu, the Italians even sketched out with the 14 x 11 on the scoreboard, but the time requested by coach Zé Roberto Guimarães was enough to reorganize Brazil. Ahead of the net, the blocking led by Gabi was one of the green-yellow pillars for the tie and the comeback. There were five points in the question. In the final stretch, the points exchanged left the confrontation open. The Brazilians took the lead with the 23 x 22 and withstand the opposing pressure to close by 25 x 23.

The following partial followed the balance plot. The girls from Brazil did not slow down and opened 2 x 0 on the scoreboard. However, Italy found gaps to get out of the disadvantage and turn to 3 x 2. At the best moment of the match, the Brazilian team relied on the power of Lorenne’s balls to open 8 x 5 and stay in a comfortable situation. Aware that more was needed to contain the green-yellow impetus, coach Davide Mazzanti adjusted the Italian marking and saw the team dominate in the final minutes and win the set by 25 x 22.

The third part of the duel was divided into three acts. The first was marked by the Brazilian authority. Zé Roberto Guimarães’ team were superior at the beginning of the partial and opened 18 x 14 in the semifinal score. The team, however, did not count on the opposing reaction. The Italian loss, which was four points, was falling as Brazil approached to close the set. With the 21 x 21, both teams failed and also took advantage of the mistakes to exchange points. Carol Gattaz’s experience was key to the 26-24 victory.

In the fourth set, the Brazilian team left the nervousness aside and left the best on the court to dominate the Italians. The advantage of four points at the beginning of the partial indicated a more aggressive Brazil and willing to not let the classification slip away. The harmony between Gattaz, Rosamaria and Carol worked well and the green-yellow company put seven points ahead with the 14-7. advance to the World Cup final.

*Intern under the supervision of Danilo Queiroz