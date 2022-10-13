Jamie Lee Curtis. The Halloween Queen’s Farewell





































The word Halloween evokes several images in the mind: disguises, sweets or even the toilet paper that the most rebellious like to throw at the homes of those who don’t offer the proper sweets. But not all of them are pleasant nostalgic childhood memories and times when we were going to ask for “trick or treat”.

Halloween is also synonymous with the white mask and knife wielded by Michael Myers, the main antagonist of the Halloween film franchise, created in 1978 by John Carpenter, and who has become one of the most iconic villains in movie history.

Of course, as the Portuguese saying goes, “behind a great man, there is always a great woman”. Contrasting Meyers’ violence was Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, an actress who helped make Halloween one of the most famous films of all time, who revolutionized the role of women in horror cinema and who is now preparing to say goodbye to this one. role in the latest film in the franchise, Halloween Ends, which opens on October 13th.

In an interview with NME, where a retrospective of her filmography and the influence that these horror films had on her life was made, the actress, who also appeared in feature films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), A Fish Called Wanda (1988) or True Lies (1994), stated that the most recent Halloween films, namely the Halloween trilogy (2018), Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends, directed by David Gordon Green, “changed her life” .

“Even more than the original films?” asks journalist Alex Flood. “Even more!” Curtis replies. “At 64, I already have a complete career. Now I’m a producer. I’m a writer, I’m a director, I’m an active boss, I’m a creative partner. I can collaborate with artists in the way I’ve always dreamed of. I never expected to be making movies like the ones I’m making now,” he confessed.

Green’s new horror trilogy is being considered a breath of fresh air in this movie universe. “David hid a dramatic indie movie in the middle of a horror movie,” explained the protagonist. “He created an intimate design that existed in layers of bloody fabric and exploding heads. It took me about an hour to read the script and I immediately called the director to say I was interested in the role,” she recalled.

This change was met with some skepticism from critics, with mixed reviews of the films, sometimes praised for being a “love letter” to the original films with “brutal violence”, writes Victor Stiff of The Playlist, sometimes criticized for the “confused script”. ” or the “destructive habit of devaluing the scariest moments with jokes”, respectively condemn Benjamin Lee of The Guardian and AA Dowd of The AV Club.

However, in financial terms, this film was a huge success, having become in its opening weekend the feature film with a female protagonist over 55, Jamie Lee Curtis, the most profitable in history, a success this year. that motivated the unexpected trilogy.

“There was no mention of a trilogy when we started working together in 2018,” said the woman who played Laurie Strode. “I thought I would never play this role again.”

An Influential Walk on Halloween Ends will be the last time Jamie Lee Curtis will take on the role of Laurie Strode, a proposal he came up with when he was just 19 years old.

“When I was 19, I wasn’t like Laurie Strode,” the actress told Drew Barrymore (who also has her stamp on horror film history for her role in the movie Scream) during Comic Con in New York City. , revealing that he thought he should have played the role of Lynda, who ended up going to PJ Soles.

“I thought I was going to be hired to play Linda. I was a little sarcastic and promiscuous, but I wasn’t Laurie Strode. What was amazing for me was that it was part of acting. She didn’t look like me, she didn’t dress like me, she didn’t think like me. I barely managed to finish high school. She was the top student in her class. There was a real opportunity for me to be an actress. I had never had this opportunity before. For me, that was amazing.”

Curtis’ role was essential in defining the role of women in many horror films that emerged in the future, with the title of “scream queen”, a character “sexy, seductive, but ‘reachable’ for an average man”, helped to define the Canadian actress, Debbie Rochon, who also appears in several horror films. “While the ‘scream queens’ may seem like women who just had to look pretty and scream a lot until the movie’s hero came to save them, some who came later are women who are worried about something other than a man… unless that man is trying to kill them, then the main concern is defeating the villain,” he wrote on GQ.

In addition to this title, the actress is also considered influential in the creation of the “final girl”, “the protagonist of horror films who always finds a way to survive”, describes Time, which managed to get Curtis to confess that he is not a fan of horror films. .

However, the actress, daughter of legendary actors Tony Curtis (who stars with Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot) and Janet Leigh (also a horror movie legend after dying in the iconic shower scene in Psycho) is married to the actor. and screenwriter Christopher Guest (who plays guitarist Nigel Tufnel in Spinal Tap), says he recognizes the importance of these types of films, namely, in the way they “depict a story about trauma, especially the many types that women suffer”, can be read in Time.

“The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are the result of the generational and systematic abuse of women and the trauma that abuse generates in a person,” she said in an interview with the magazine.

“Yes, it’s a horror movie where teenagers and adults are eviscerated by a masked, knife-wielding psychopath. But it’s also a film that’s curious about how people deal with years of trauma and about the blurry border between anxiety and paranoia when there’s a good reason to be afraid,” writes Time journalist Sam Lansky. “When Laurie sets a trap in her house in anticipation of an attack, she’s not crazy: she’s just preparing for the inevitability that the bad guy will come back to attack her.”