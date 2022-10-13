João Gomes, from Flamengo, criticizes referee for a card that takes him out of the final: “Incompetence” | Flamengo

– Horrible, without criteria, biased and weak. He only gave a card because he fell under the pressure, this shows that he is not prepared to referee a final of this type. Impressive the incompetence and irresponsibility of taking a player out of the final – wrote João on his Twitter account.

– I think I will respect João’s opinion (on social media). I will understand the way he spoke. I think he (referee) was too strict, other moves happened, they even killed our very clear counterattack, holding, there was no application of the card. But speaking of arbitration… one day you are favored, the next you are harmed. Other bids took place that perhaps deserved greater rigor and were not applied. Unfortunately, we lost a player who is very important in the context, fundamental in our positioning, he will be out of the Copa do Brasil decision. It’s a shame this happened. He (referee) knows he made a mistake. Because everyone there reacted in a certain way and when that happened, it was because there was a mistake. Unfortunately, there’s no turning back,” he said.