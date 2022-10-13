Joe Manganiello and Kyle Newman to Direct ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Documentary

Ten years after the documentary “La Bare”, actor Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike XXL) will once again sit in the director’s chair to direct the documentary film about the classic video game “Dungeons & Dragons“, but this time in partnership with Kyle Newman (Barely Lethal – Adolescence Mission).

The film will be based on over 400 hours of archival, never-before-seen footage dating back to the game’s creation in the early 1970s, to which Manganiello, Newman and Adam F. Goldberg spent the last few years acquiring the exclusive rights. In addition, it will also feature exclusive interviews with celebrities, fans of the game, and benefit from the courtesy of Wizards of the Coast, which has provided filmmakers with insider access to highly confidential developments about the game and the brand, this being the first time this level has access has been authorized.

“I couldn’t be more proud and excited to go back behind the camera on another documentary. I have lived through the rise and fall and the new rise of this legendary brand that not only meant a lot to me, but served as a source of creativity for a whole generation of writers, artists and creative minds, greatly influencing our culture,” said Manganiello, who is also official ambassador of “Dungeons & Dragons”.

The project, billed as “the definitive version” of the popular role-playing game, will be produced by Entertainment One, a subsidiary studio of Hasbro. The documentary is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2024, the year that marks the 50th anniversary of the game created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson.

News of the documentary comes as eOne and Paramount prepare for the release of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant, which is scheduled to hit Portuguese cinemas on March 2, 2023.