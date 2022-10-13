‘Killing Eve’ actress is the woman with the most perfect face in the world according to ‘scientific’ evaluation – Monet

+



Actress Jodie Comer (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Jodie Comer is the woman with the most perfect face in the world. The conclusion is a “scientific” evaluation by physician and plastic surgeon Julian de Silva, director of the Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in the United States. He exposed his analysis in a recent interview with the British daily The Sun.

The ‘Killing Eve’ series star took first place on Silva’s list. Second was actress Zendaya, third was model Bella Hadid and fourth was singer Beyoncé.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Killing Eve – Double Obsession (Photo: Disclosure)

Julian de Silva’s assessment is based on a scale of physical beauty conceived in Ancient Greece, using mathematics and making use of the algebraic constant known as the Golden Ratio. The surgeon spoke about the result of his analyses, with Comer reaching the extraordinary mark of 94.54% of the Greek ideal of perfection.

Actress Zendaya (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

“Jodie Comer is the obvious winner when every element of the face has been measured,” said the surgeon.

Bella Hadid (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

“She had the highest overall reading for nose and lip placement with a score of 98.7%, which is just 1.3% far from perfect shape. Jodie also scored highest for nose width and length and was near the top for lip shape and eye position. The only element she was bested for was her brows, which achieved an average score of 88%.”

Singer Beyonce (Photo: Instagram)

Then he analyzed the “top 4” of his ranking: “Zendaya came in second and easily topped the scores for lips with a mark of 99.5% and her forehead with 98%. Bella Hadid was third, achieving the maximum score for eye and chin position. Beyoncé came in fourth, scoring the highest scores for face shape (99.6%) and getting very high scores for the eyes, brow area, and lips.”

The men’s list was headed by actor Robert Pattinson, followed by Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and George Clooney.