Landim leaves ‘running’ from the final of the Copa do Brasil and will deal with ‘serious’ matter in Guayaquil about Libertadores

The Glory of the Crimson Nation is being written in three acts this season. After drawing 0-0 with Corinthians, in the first game of the Copa do Brasil final, Flamengo has two more opportunities to lift cups in 2022. The national competition will be decided at Maracanã after the tie in São Paulo, Libertadores will already know a winner only at the end of the month of October. Concerned about the organization of CONMEBOL, President Rodolfo Landim had to leave the country in a hurry this Wednesday night (12).

This is because the flamengo leader is aware of the security problems that Guayaquil Has been suffering. The stage of the Libertadores final finds it difficult to control the local urban violence and the headquarters of the decision was even at risk of being changed. To line up the last rough edges, Landim has already left for the Ecuadorian city to attend meetings.

Together with supervisor Gabriel Skinner, Mais Querido’s representative will listen closely to the version of the Guayaquil authorities. Other care that the board intends to have is regarding the home of the final and the city airport. The Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, owned by Barcelona-EQU, was the arena chosen by Conmebol to host the decision and should be studied by Flamengo.

In the last years, Mengão played twice in the stadium. In 2020, Flamengo beat the hosts 2-1, for the fourth round of the group stage. With the gates closed, still because of the pandemic, Pedro and Arrascaeta scored for Rubro-Negro. In the last editions, the teams collided in the semifinal of the continental tournament, giving the best to the Cariocas again. Bruno Henrique scored twice and put the Mais Querido in another final of the competition.