Leila Pereira accepts to open her pocket and will sign with shirt number 7 at Palmeiras

absolute leader of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A with 67 points, Palmeiras maintains an advantage of 10 points for the second place, the International. In view of the performance presented under the command of the Portuguese, Abel Ferreira, some players from the Alviverde squad have been coveted by other teams. Faced with this, the board has been trying to protect itself.

For this, the board is seeking to renew with the main players of the squad of the verdão. According to information from the journalist Leandro Boudakian, the top team from São Paulo is close to renewing with Dudu until 2026. The communicator also highlighted that the midfielder will not have a salary adjustment, however, with the renewal, the athlete will have gloves that will be diluted during the contract time.

On account of this, the wage from playing will have a ‘readjustment‘. “Last week we were talking about the imminent renewal of Dudu and Rony’s contract. Shirt 10 earns a substantial salary increase and Dudu also gets a nice readjustment. Both until 2026. Palmeiras hits the mark!”, wrote Leandro Boudakian via Twitter.

With one hand on the cup BrazilianO palm trees has classic in front of Sao Paulo next Sunday (16), at 16:00, in the Allianz Parquein a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian championship. The team alviverde comes from a sequence of 16 matches without losing in the competition, with 11 victories.