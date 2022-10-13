Libertadores: Flamengo participates in meetings in Ecuador, and Conmebol reduces the value of packages | Flamengo

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, arrived in Ecuador, to discuss details of the Libertadores final, against Athletico-PR. Landim left Guarulhos, via Panama, and went to Quito for a political agenda with an ambassador and a minister from Ecuador.

One of the main topics was the ticket price of the decision. No wonder, as of Thursday (13) , the value of packages sold by Conmebol was reduced by around 15% – around 600 dollars.

Last Wednesday, Landim was at Neo Química Arena following the tie with Corinthians and went on to Ecuador. Gabriel Skinner, who traveled with the president, went straight to Guayaquil. The agenda includes meetings with local authorities to address issues for the final.

On Friday, Landim arrives in Guayaquil to meet the city’s mayor. Skinner, in turn, follows a technical agenda to deal with the stadium, airport and displacement.

In parallel, Landim aligned with Conmebol the readjustment of values ​​for a greater appeal of the fans in Guayaquil. One of the paths found by the entity was precisely the reduction of packages sold by the official agency.

ABSOLUT Sport signed with Conmebol and became responsible for marketing all packages for the decision. Initially, the packages – without tickets – had a value of 3,995 dollars and, now, fans can purchase them for 3,395 dollars – ie $600 off.

At this price, the packages offer direct chartered flights without stops, land transfers and accommodation in the city of Guayaquil.

The ticket package also underwent a change, and had a reduction of 245 dollars in the total value – that is, approximately R$ 1,500 off. Now, the complete package (chartered flight, ticket, transfer and accommodation) will cost US$3,695.

This is the first time that Conmebol offers a package with flights, accommodation and tickets for fans. Harry Collecta, Co-Founder of the entity’s partner agency, detailed the agreement and designed the final.

– During the negotiations we presented a project that guarantees incomparable comfort and safety. Our goal is to deliver the best experience to fans so that there is no need to worry about seeing your winning team.

The marketing of packages is done through this site. Meanwhile, tickets are sold on this other site.

Flamengo and Athletico are fighting for the title that will give the champion a prize of 16 million dollars (about R$ 84.5 million at the current price), which will also guarantee a place in the Recopa.

