list brings together the 11 best options of 2022

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, micro-task applications have become a real fever among Brazilians. Typically, these apps work as follows: users perform simple activities, accumulate points, and eventually exchange that score for cash payments. In this area, game apps are very successful. That’s why internet users wonder: what are the best games to earn money on Pix?

If you want to profit online in 2022, first of all, be careful! After all, many apps fail to deliver on their payment promises. Even worse: they hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. So, how to find apps that really pay? We’ve listed below 11 gaming apps that bring real payouts on Pix! See if they’re worth it.

How to find games to make money on Pix?

Currently, many Brazilians use search platforms to search for games that pay on Pix. But after all: how to differentiate games to make money on Pix from the numerous scams that proliferate on the internet? An essential tip is to opt for apps that are available in official stores. In this sense, it is worth running away from apks. Also, it is important to check user reviews before downloading games to earn money on Pix. Check out 11 alternatives below:

See too: After all, is it possible to MAKE MONEY watching VIDEOS? Understand once and for all the modality

Cashing – Earn Money

Among the most popular extra income apps on the Play Store, Cashing stands out for its various earning possibilities. In addition to games, users can profit from paid surveys, videos and referral links. Currently, more than 500,000 people have already downloaded the app. Withdrawals can be made via Pix and PayPal, at the user’s choice. In the app store, Cashing secured a grade of 4.4 (out of 5). According to the comments of subscribers, the platform really pays.

To download Cashing, simply access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cashingltd.cashiing.

Games to earn money on Pix – AppKarma

The Karma rewards app is also very successful with the Brazilian public. With over 5 million downloads on the Play Store, the platform claims to pay via Pix, PayPal and gift cards from online stores (such as Amazon and iTunes). To profit, users must choose one of the games from the list, download it and guarantee a good score.. According to subscriber comments, the app takes time to pay, but it usually delivers on its promises.

To download AppKarma, simply go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appkarma.app.

Pix Mania

Aimed exclusively at the Brazilian public, Pix Mania (as the name implies), pays via Pix. In the rewards app, users earn money with traditional games (like classic roulette) and simplified actions. Most of the time, these actions involve social networks. On the Play Store, Pix Mania secured a grade of 4.4 (out of 5), considered average. User reviews reveal that the app delivers on its payment promises.

To download Pix Mania, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.pitapps.pixmaniabrasil.

cashPirate

Among games to earn money on Pix, CashPirate is still relatively new. Downloaded by around 100,000 people, the app offers rewards to users who download games, guarantee good scores and perform other actions. The app is completely free. Therefore, it is not necessary to “invest” to make money. The app has adventure, space, fighting games and more. On the Play Store, the app received a score of 4.2 (out of 5), also considered average.

To download CashPirate, simply access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gopez.

PegaPix

Another Brazilian application, PegaPix (it seems) is an interesting option for those who want to earn money without leaving home. In addition to profiting by playing on mobile, users can secure payments with the invite link. It is not necessary to guarantee good scores in the games, as the app rewards subscribers for the time spent in the app. As the app is still a novelty, there are no subscriber comments or ratings.

To download PegaPix, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allabs.pegapix.

See too: You can make a LOT of money with Black Friday and the World Cup: find out how to profit

QuizDom Battle

QuizDom Battle is a Trivia style game app. In the app, users earn money by correctly answering quizzes on various topics. In other words: in addition to guaranteeing real profits, subscribers exercise their brains. The questions involve science, art, technology, entertainment and more. Recently released on the Play Store, QuizDom Battle does not yet have user ratings and comments.

To download QuizDom Battle, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quizdom.royale (for Android) or https://apps.apple.com/app/quizdom-battle/id1582440810 (for iPhone).

Games to earn money on Pix – MistPlay

With more than 5 million downloads on the Play Store, MistPlay has countless games for users. In the app, users profit from high scores in action, adventure, arcade, quiz, matching and more games. Just download the game you want, accumulate points, return to the home app, and request the withdrawal. MistPlay pays on Pix and vouchers from virtual stores (such as Nintendo, Amazon and Americanas).

To download MistPlay, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mistplay.mistplay.

GameStation

The GameStation application is successful for its huge amount of games. In the app, players can earn money from arcade, racing, adventure, puzzle, football, shooting, board and strategy games. Payments take place via Pix, and follow the same model as other platforms on the list. On the Play Store, GameStation secured a 4.4 rating (out of 5), seen as average.

To download GameStation, just access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.br.gvd.comuacinapp.

Patience

In the Solitaire app, users earn money on Pix and PayPal by playing one of the most popular card games: Solitaire. Solitaire is the main game in the app, but users can also access other card games. Each of them has a specific score, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount. According to user reviews, the game actually pays.

To download Solitaire just access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.winrgames.solitaire.

gamee

Currently, the Gamee app already has more than 10 million active users. One of the most popular income generating apps on the Play Store, Gamee offers payments via PayPal, Pix and gift cards from online stores. The operating model is very simple: users download games, participate in activities, earn points and request withdrawals. In addition, Gamee subscribers can also participate in a daily prize draw.

To download Gamee, just access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gameeapp.android.app.

See too: Best sites to earn in DOLLAR working directly from Brazil

Games to make money on Pix – Cash Alarm

Finally, Cash Alarm is also successful among Brazilians who want to earn money by playing on their cell phone. The app has currently been downloaded by over 10 million people. It is possible to earn money with games of all types.. Just accumulate the minimum withdrawal amount (which corresponds to R$ 5) and request the transfer. In the Android app store, Cash Alarm secured a 4.4 rating (out of 5).

To download Cash Alarm, simply access https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=online.cashalarm.app.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app or registering on platforms or websites.