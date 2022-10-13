Lufthansa explains that Apple AirTag is allowed on flights | wearables

A statement published by German airline Lufthansa Airlines caused confusion among passengers last weekend. Through Twitter, the company threatened to “ban” AirTags trackers inside luggage because they would be “dangerous” devices. After the negative repercussion, a company spokesperson went public to inform that the company did not ban the accessory, but made reservations about the existence of regulations from security agencies.

Launched in April 2021, the Apple device became a common accessory on flights after passengers installed the accessory in suitcases to locate the whereabouts of luggage in cases of loss. In April, the TechTudo reported the case of a man who used AirTag to charge for the return of a lost suitcase. In Brazil, the piece is sold for R$ 369 on Amazon.

The airline initially said that owners of the Apple AirTag and other similar trackers should turn off the device before putting them in luggage. The magazine AirWays contacted the airline to demand explanations about the publication. According to a company spokesperson, “Lufthansa has not banned AirtTags and there are no company guidelines or regulations” on the matter.

The guidance came under the pretext that the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) mention that objects with a transmission function must be deactivated during a flight.

However, the company’s justification has a number of setbacks. That’s because the ICAO rule on electronic devices in checked baggage is specific to devices that have a lithium-ion battery (the same one found in smartphones). This is not the case with the AirTag, as the model is equipped with a small CR2032 type battery, the same ones used by wristwatches. This type of component is not considered hazardous to aviation.

Furthermore, although airlines may set some rules of their own, Lufthansa Airlines does not have enough autonomy to make this type of ban.

Apple AirTag aims to find lost objects. The device is powered by a CR2032 battery – designed to last more than a year, according to Apple. The accessory uses the same system as Find My (Search app) which, through connection with nearby devices, can locate a lost iPhone, for example. The device does not need an internet connection, as other Apple devices around it serve as an “antenna” so that the product can communicate with the network.

The device is commonly used to track suitcases, backpacks, dogs and even cars. In June, for example, the TechTudo showed the case of a Canadian who, with the help of AirTag, recovered a car valued at R$900,000 that was stolen at the door of his house.

