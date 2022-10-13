Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE (0-0) | 10/13/2022

Panatiotou received a card.

Let’s go up to 95 minutes.

United seeks the attack, creates opportunities, but fails to reach the goal.

Cassam received a card.

United does not come out of the attack. Exchange passes in search of the goal.

Kakoullis received a card.

United starts in attack.

The game remains a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

United 0-0 Omonia.

Ball possession: 79% – 21%.

United pressure in the first half. Ball on the post and more than 15 shots on goal. Omonia defends itself.

Casemiro dropped the bomb from afar and the ball exploded on the crossbar.

Bruno Fernandes fixed a rocket from outside the area and sent it out.

Rashford cleared the defender and finished, for the goalkeeper’s defense.

United continues on the attack.

Rashford submitted but was blocked.

United starts on the offensive field.

Of Gea; Dalot, Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.

United continues to improve and adapt to coach Erik ten Hag’s tactical system. Some players are standing out precisely because of the coach’s offensive model. Strikers Antony and Rashford are the club’s top scorers this season. The recently arrived Brazilian has already scored three goals and became the first player in the club’s history to score in three straight matches in his first season with the Manchester United shirt. Rashford is recovering from a very low season with Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick. The Englishman is the team’s killer with five goals and in the last game against Omonia he came in and scored two goals.

Manchester United will not have some players for today’s clash. Defenders Phil Jones and Maguire are injured, as are midfielder van de Beek and forward Anthony Martial. The last one, came to be a starter in the club’s last game for the Premier League, but left early in the game and gave way to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winning goal by 2 to 1 against Everton, in Liverpool.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the Manchester United vs Omonia match will be broadcast live on Star+ and ESPN.

“I want to support him as best I can. We have certain demands on the players, which we expect in certain positions. I want to get the best out of him, he’s in better shape now and I’m happy with that. In the beginning [da temporada] it was the case [de falta de forma física]it’s been proven once again, no one can miss a pre-season,” he said.

Manchester United is going through a good phase. Despite having lost to Manchester City 6-3, the team managed to win most of the games in which it played and arrives for the confrontation with two consecutive victories, against Omonia and Everton, both away from home. The English club still has Cristiano Ronaldo in good form, as the Portuguese made a great game against Everton and even left a goal in the 2-1 victory.

Panagi; Miletic, Lang, Yuste; Matthews, Charalampous, Diskerud, Lecjaks; Loizou, Ansarifard, Bruno.