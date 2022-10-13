Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE (0-0) | 10/13/2022

91′ Yellow

Panatiotou received a card.

+5

Let’s go up to 95 minutes.

86′ Change at Omonia

81’Change at United

75′

United seeks the attack, creates opportunities, but fails to reach the goal.

70′ United change

68′ Yellow

Cassam received a card.

64′ Changes to Omonia

60′ United changes

54′

United does not come out of the attack. Exchange passes in search of the goal.

49′ Yellow

Kakoullis received a card.

48′

United starts in attack.

STARTED AGAIN

The game remains a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

BREAK

United 0-0 Omonia.

44′

Ball possession: 79% – 21%.

41′

United pressure in the first half. Ball on the post and more than 15 shots on goal. Omonia defends itself.

32′ IN DASH

Casemiro dropped the bomb from afar and the ball exploded on the crossbar.

25

Bruno Fernandes fixed a rocket from outside the area and sent it out.

22′

Rashford cleared the defender and finished, for the goalkeeper’s defense.

15′

United continues on the attack.

10′

Rashford submitted but was blocked.

5′

United starts on the offensive field.

GAME STARTED

It’s Europa League at VAVEL Brasil.

United set!

Of Gea; Dalot, Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Income inside and outside the home

Highlights!

United continues to improve and adapt to coach Erik ten Hag’s tactical system. Some players are standing out precisely because of the coach’s offensive model. Strikers Antony and Rashford are the club’s top scorers this season. The recently arrived Brazilian has already scored three goals and became the first player in the club’s history to score in three straight matches in his first season with the Manchester United shirt. Rashford is recovering from a very low season with Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick. The Englishman is the team’s killer with five goals and in the last game against Omonia he came in and scored two goals.

embezzlement

Manchester United will not have some players for today’s clash. Defenders Phil Jones and Maguire are injured, as are midfielder van de Beek and forward Anthony Martial. The last one, came to be a starter in the club’s last game for the Premier League, but left early in the game and gave way to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winning goal by 2 to 1 against Everton, in Liverpool.

When is the Manchester United vs Omonia match and how to follow LIVE?

How and where to watch Manchester United vs Omonia live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the Manchester United vs Omonia match will be broadcast live on Star+ and ESPN.

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo

“I want to support him as best I can. We have certain demands on the players, which we expect in certain positions. I want to get the best out of him, he’s in better shape now and I’m happy with that. In the beginning [da temporada] it was the case [de falta de forma física]it’s been proven once again, no one can miss a pre-season,” he said.

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United is going through a good phase. Despite having lost to Manchester City 6-3, the team managed to win most of the games in which it played and arrives for the confrontation with two consecutive victories, against Omonia and Everton, both away from home. The English club still has Cristiano Ronaldo in good form, as the Portuguese made a great game against Everton and even left a goal in the 2-1 victory.

Speak up, Neil Lennon!

“A little steep,” Lennon said with a smile when those odds placed him.

“Everyone is going to have to play brilliantly, at the top of their game. We will have to keep the ball better than in the first 30 minutes of play.”

“We only started to look like ourselves when we scored and then Manchester United looked a little shaken.”

“The introduction of Martial and Rashford gave them a new boost and there’s nothing you can do about it, really.”

“Look, we’re going to have to hold on for a few periods, we’re going to have to suffer.”

“Our goalkeeper (Fabiano) who played very well last week is not playing because of an injury, but I hope our goalkeeper tomorrow will have an inspired game.”

“That’s what you have to do. You have to be disciplined, you have to be concentrated, you have to take chances with the ball sometimes.”

“You have to have good play at rest, because that’s always a way to score. It’s a big question, but it’s not insurmountable.”

“Obviously, being from the UK, it’s a big occasion for me,” said right-back Matthews. “I have family and friends coming to watch, so it’s a good day for them too.”

“When I signed for Omonia obviously the chance to play in the Europa League was a big draw, obviously knowing the gaffer too. I wasn’t very convincing.”

“But when we were watching the draw everyone wanted a great team and luckily for us we have one of the greatest teams in the world so I hope we enjoy it tomorrow but more importantly we do a good account of ourselves.”

Probable Omonia!

Panagi; Miletic, Lang, Yuste; Matthews, Charalampous, Diskerud, Lecjaks; Loizou, Ansarifard, Bruno.

How does Omonia arrive?

Omonia is going through a difficult phase of the season. He lost the last two games, including one in the Europa League and another in the Cyprus Championship. It occupies the bottom of the group without winning points and will need to win all three future confections to guarantee itself in the next phase of the competition. It has one of the worst defenses of the tournament and an unproductive attack, despite the two goals in Manchester United in the last round.

CLASSIFICATION

WELCOME!

