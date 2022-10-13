Marçal praises Luís Castro: ‘Botafogo hit the nail on the head in hiring him’

technician of Botafogo since the beginning of Brazilian championship, Luís Castro went through turbulent moments with the team’s phase, but has been praised again in recent games. Internally, the Portuguese coach has always had the support of the board and the players. as is the case of marçal.

In an interview with the podcast “Na Barreira”, the left-back praised the coach.

– About Mister, I don’t have references from Brazilian coaches, my career was more with Portuguese. Castro has impressed me with the way he works, the way he demands the team, the way he manages the group, the way he talks to the players. Botafogo was right to have brought him. Obviously the twisted wants a positive result in every game, there were moments of mistrust, but with the structured squad and with quality, you can see that he is doing an excellent job. I hope that next year people will hear him again, because as far as I know 90% of the players that came were his recommendation. I hope you can hear it again, because it will add a lot of quality to our squad – highlighted Marçal.

– That’s why I said that it is extremely important to listen to the coach. Almost nobody knows, but the Edward worked with Castro in Porto. He knew how he could utilize the player. I played with Tiquinho in 2014, 2015, at the Nacional da Ilha da Madeira, he played a long time in Portugal, Castro knew him. He already knew me, Danilo too… He’s giving me a call. Eduardo for me is very different, the team feels a lot when he doesn’t play. And Tiquinho is what you are seeing, he gave us great relief – he added.

Read other responses from Marçal:

Victor Cuesta

– Cuesta for me is one of the most important players in the team. It gives me peace of mind, I tell him directly in the games “sometimes you won’t even see me”, he says “you can go”. He plays very well, comes out playing well, has a lot of quality. He gives us confidence in the defensive and offensive set pieces. It may seem like I’m self-promoting, but in training he’s in an offside position, I even said “get out of there”, he said he’d stay because the referee whistles, a lot of guys come in and he’s in condition. We trained, goals came out like that. He’s a very important guy on our team, a hell of a player, excellent in the dressing room, he’s always in the review, making fun of someone. He has a nice personality.

Kitty Fernández

– The Cat was stopped for a long time, he came back and it seems that he didn’t even have that time stopped. The team has enormous confidence in her. Under the goal I don’t see a better goalkeeper than Gatito today in Brazil. He is also a captain, he is always talking to the younger ones, passing on experience, putting judgment. He’s an amazing guy. We’re well served by gringos, they’re good as fuck.

Structural part

– The structure of the club is improving, it is already different than when I arrived. As we are using it, it is difficult to make much change. We had this short break from training at the CT, because we traveled to Santa Catarina on Wednesday and returned on Sunday, they already renovated the entire cafeteria. When there is a gap, they are improving in the CT. Due to daily use, they are doing what is possible. We have all possible conditions, it’s cool. We have three courses, two of them in excellent condition, the other very good. The staff is focused, we are very happy.

Recognition

– Here in Rio de Janeiro it is complicated (laughs). Before I could go to the supermarket, to the quiet mall, now it’s a little more difficult, but the staff has been polite and respectful. It’s been nice to recognize people on the streets. But I am also happy to return to my country, to be playing in the Brazilian Championship, it was a dream of mine. More importantly, my team is doing well, I hope it continues to climb the table until the end of the championship.

Relationship with the crowd

– There are 11 games. I’m happy because the fans have really welcomed me since the beginning. He has had enormous affection and respect for me. I’m happy with the fans, who are happy with my performances and with the team. It gives peace of mind and confidence to work. I hope to stay as long as possible to make the fans happy, which they deserve so much. The guys are real.