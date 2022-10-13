Marcello Gallardo announces departure from River Plate | argentinian football

A short speech to communicate a huge decision. Coach Marcelo Gallardo announced this Thursday his departure from the River Plate , after eight years of service in the role. The coach will remain at the club until the end of his contract, in December, and will not renew his contract after that.

— I inform you that it is the end of the contract, I no longer follow the club. It is one of the most difficult and heartfelt decisions of my life. It is a very delicate moment to express myself. I will take a short break. I’m here to thank the people who trusted me,” said the coach.

When Thursday’s event was scheduled, Gallardo was expected to give a press conference. However, the speech at the Monumental stadium did not last more than five minutes.

Everything has an ending. It’s time to close a beautiful, very valuable cycle. Finally, I thank the fans, for every little tribute they paid me when I took the field, for all these years” — Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate coach

Marcelo Gallardo has been the manager of River Plate for eight years. He became the most successful manager in the club’s history.with two Libertadores titles, one of the Copa Sudamericana, one edition of the Argentine Championship, three trophies of the Argentine Cup, among other achievements.

Gallardo was the first coach in 63 years of Argentine football to remain with the same team for eight years.

The coach has not spoken to the press for four games into the season. After the victory over Platense, for the Argentine Championship, he had a meeting with the president of the club, Jorge Brito, on Wednesday night, which lasted until the early hours of the morning.

The River Plate squad will work at the Ezeiza Training Center this Thursday afternoon. The next game will be on Sunday, at Monumental, against Rosario Central, for the Professional League. This should be Gallardo’s last home game.

River Plate is in second place in the second phase of the Argentine Championship, with 44 points, four less than leaders Boca Juniors.