Marcelo Gallardo announces departure from River Plate

photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Marcelo Gallardo announces the end of an ‘era’ in charge of River Plate

Coach Marcelo Gallardo announced, this Thursday (13), the departure of River Plate. Also a former player for the club, the coach has been in the position for eight and a half years. He will remain in the role until December, when his current contract with the Millionaires expires.

“I inform you that the end of the contract and I am no longer at the club. It is one of the most difficult and heartfelt decisions of my life. It is a very delicate moment to express myself. I will take a short break. I am here to thank the people who trusted me”, declared ‘Mueco’, in a short speech.

“Everything has an end, and it’s time to finish closing a beautiful cycle, very valuable and to thank the fans, who in every small tribute they paid me when entering a field of play, especially in these years. It will be an unforgettable, memorable moment. Thank you for the expressions of affection, although I will end my bond as I always thought, as it should be”, he added.