Marcelo Gallardo will leave River Plate in December after eight years in office

Argentine coach won 13 titles under the command of the Monumental de Núñez club and is the most victorious commander in the history of the millionaires

Marcelo Gallardo will leave the River Plate in December. The statement was made by the coach himself, this Thursday (13), at a press conference.

After more than eight years at the helm of millionaires, the coach informed the fans about the end of the cycle with River. The captain’s future is still unknown, but the Argentine has always had European football as a speculated destination.

“I am in the presence of the president, who has informed me that at the end of my contract, which ends in December, that I will not continue at River Plate. It is very difficult, very meaningful. I knew it would be a very delicate moment.“, said Gallardo, moved.

At River, where he is an idol as a player, Gallardo also made history as a coach. two-time champion of CONMEBOL Libertadores (2015 and 2018), he also won the Copa Sudamericana (1), the South American Recopa (3), the Suruga Cup (1), the Argentine Cup (3), the Argentine Championship (1), the Champions Trophy (1) and the Argentine Super Cup (2), becoming the most successful coach in club history.

In all, since his debut for the club in 2014, Gallardo has commanded River in 421 games winning 227drawing 110 and having 84 defeats

O Club World Cup was the only thorn in the side of the coach, who took over River in 2014 to start a revolution at Monumental. O Nationalfrom Uruguay, was his first team, in 2012, when he won the Uruguayan League.