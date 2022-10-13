Mário Bittencourt reveals planning for the next triennium, in case he is re-elected

In an interview with the website Uol Esportes, Mário Bittencourt, current president of Fluminense and candidate for reelection for the next three years, revealed what the planning will be for the next term, if, obviously, he is reelected in the election that will take place in November this year.

– The planning is to continue equating the debts, we do not equate all of them. We have already done it with civil and labor, we are still fighting because we had open questions left by previous Profut administrations, so we tried to equate this tax debt. The plan is, through a partnership contract with BTG, to bring an investor to the club. With a large and important investment from a financial point of view, let us continue to pay the debt, but speed up. Decrease the time and also flesh out the football team even more,” he said, adding:

– We want to maintain austerity, credibility, especially stability and bring in a large investor to accelerate the payment of debts, which is essential for the club to survive, in addition to investing part of the money in the team. Even without the investment, we made increases of 15, 20 and even 30% in payroll to improve football because it gives more revenue. We already have the drawing made by BTG showing that if we continue as we are today, we will solve and balance the club in a medium term. Bringing the investor is trying to equate in a faster term and be able to have more investment in football as soon as possible – he concluded.