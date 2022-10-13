Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple Isn’t As Good As It Claims To Be

the CEO of GoalMark Zuckerberg, criticized the apple and raised an inconsistency, in his view, in the Apple’s posture. The executive is already looking to the future, when companies are expected to collide in the augmented/virtual reality market coming soon. In an interview with the website The Verge, Zuckerberg criticized the fact that Apple’s ecosystem is closed, as is the company’s future VR/AR system. On the other hand, Meta should be open to other platforms, being better for consumers and for the metaverse.

“It is certainly plausible that [a Apple] see this competition in the future and want to harm us. I think one thing that’s pretty clear is that their motives for doing the things they do are not as altruistic as they say they are,” Mark said. The executive of the parent company of the Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram also talked about a “philosophical” competition in the construction of the metaverse. For Mark, so-called “walled gardens” (closed ecosystems) harm users. Zuckerberg also argued that open systems always show more benefits in the history of technology, as they allow the sharing of everything that is created, which benefits the entire community that uses the service.

It is worth noting that Mark Zuckerberg and his company Meta have some tensions with Apple. THEApple’s anti-tracking policies resulted in profit losses for the Facebook owner, in addition to other business issues as well. As pointed out by journalist Mark Gurman, the companies should soon be direct competitors in the augmented and/or virtual reality market. At companies have very different views on VR/AR and we can only wait for the next chapters of this dispute.

