Matilda: New version of the classic gets WONDERFUL trailer on Netflix with Emma Thompson playing the horror; watch

Our entire childhood summed up in a trailer! Netflix released the trailer for “Matilda: The Musical” this Thursday (13th). The film is yet another adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic, this time directed by Matthew Warchus and with young Alisha Weir as the protagonist. The production will arrive in the streaming catalog on December 25. A nice Christmas present, right?!

The adaptation follows the same premise as the classic 1996 film. Matilda Wormwood is a little girl with a sharp mind and vivid imagination, as well as special powers. However, she is mistreated by her parents, who are busy with devious schemes to earn money.

The preview, which already gives a taste of the musical moments of the film, still shows the new and dark director Trunchbull, lived by Emma Thompson. She is the great antagonist, who is determined to extinguish independent thinking in her students, including those of the talented Matilda. Actress Lashana Lynch embodies the girl’s great companion and friend, Professor Honey.

The trailer is full of nostalgia, featuring scenes from the traditional school, Trunchbull’s harsh orders to Matilda, and kids in trouble. Besides, of course, the iconic and dreaded gigantic chocolate cake sequence.

The new adaptation gains a special charm with the implemented musical scenes. Meanwhile, Alisha Weir’s character’s classmates appear as key pieces to the film’s songs. We love it! Watch:

The 2022 feature is adapted into the musical of the same name staged on Broadway in 2011. The play was a public success and won five “Tony Awards” and seven “Olivier Awards”. Tim Minchin signs the production’s original music and lyrics, and Dennis Kelly directs the script.

