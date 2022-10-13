Mbappé rocks the PSG dressing room again: the new chapters of the crisis

Mbappé continues to rock the backstage of Paris Saint-Germain. The club lives a troubled week surrounded by new controversies involving the French star, Neymar, Messi and the board. O THROW! brings the new chapters of the crisis inside the dressing room of the Parisian club.

STAR RELATIONSHIP

The newspaper “Marca” told last Monday about the partnership between the stars of the club. The South American duo, formed by Messi and Neymar, is not close to Mbappé. They avoid conflicts and maintain relationships on the field only for the good of the team and to get in good shape for the World Cup.

While Messi and Neymar do not maintain relations of friendship and partnership off the field with Mbappé, the Frenchman is not alone in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room. The newspaper reported that Sergio Ramos and Verrati are the closest players to shirt 7.

+ Why do Neymar and Mbappé fight? The step by step of the bullshit at PSG



DEPARTURE FROM MBAPPÉ

The highlight of Paris Saint-Germain’s week was the repercussion of a possible departure of Mbappe. The French star would be feeling betrayed by the club’s directors in relation to the promises made by the renewal and, therefore, he is considering leaving the team as early as January 2023, two years before the end of his new contract, in the European winter transfer window. .

Among the promises – unfulfilled – that were offered by the club to the player in the agreement for the renewal, are a series of signings, like Lewandowski’s, Neymar’s negotiation and his position in the team’s tactical scheme.

+ Liverpool have the money to pay astronomical value for Mbappé



NEYMAR TRADING

One of the promises of the Paris Saint-Germain project for Mbappé was to hire a striker to play alongside him. That would be Lewandowski. And, with the arrival of the new shirt 9, Neymar would be traded to not have to share the position with the French striker.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and then new sporting director Luis Campos worked for the Brazilian to leave – which did not happen. The newspaper “Le Parisien” reported that the number 10 was offered to Manchester City, who refused the transfer.

Mbappé and Neymar are no longer close inside the PSG dressing room (Photo: Franck Fife/AFP)

FIELD POSITION

Another annoyance is on the field: Mbappé is dissatisfied with his position in the team’s tactical scheme. He prefers to play more freely on the pitch, as he does for the French national team. However, without the hiring of a striker, this is not possible at the club.

Last weekend, the athlete published on his social networks an image of the game against Reims with the hashtag “pivotgang”, an irony about his role as the most advanced man on the field.

+ PSG coach responds to Mbappe departure rumors



LUIS CAMPOS AND GALTIER

The new sporting director of the team, Luis Campos, would have friction with the president of the club. Nasser Al-Khelaifi even preferred another name to occupy the position, but he was forced by the Qatari government to accept the Portuguese’s arrival.

Luis Campos would likely leave Paris Saint-Germain if Mbappé leaves. And as coach Christophe Galtier is the sporting director’s man of trust, he could also step down.