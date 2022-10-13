Media attention didn’t turn into success: “Blonde” is a disappointment to Netflix audiences

Netflix has new original movies and series every week, but few releases have the media attention in the press and social media of “Blonde”, about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

However, the film directed by Andrew Dominik with Ana de Armas in the role of the legendary star is not managing to translate this visibility into audience success, repeating the usual trend of most launches on the platform: its impact was short-lived. .

Released on September 26, what is the first original film for over 18s only managed to stay in first place for three days in the most viewed.

With mostly negative reactions from critics and dividing viewers by the way Marilyn Monroe was portrayed throughout its 166 minutes, the premiere of “Blonde” ended up taking second place in global audiences from September 26 to October 2: 37.34 millions of hours viewed according to data on the Top 10 Netflix, where the platform discloses its audiences, losing to the 46.19 million hours of the second week of viewing of “Lou”, a much less mediatic action “thriller”. with Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett.

On Netflix, the biggest audience hits are not the movies, but the series (as in the case of “Dahmer”), but the drop in ratings for the “biopic” was dizzying in the following week, from October 3 to 9: a fourth place and just 17.41 million hours viewed, surpassed by the premieres of “The luckiest Girl Alive” with Mila Kunis (43.08 million) and “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” (35.42 million) .

Contributing to the rapid demise of the rankings that should have crushed any awards season aspirations is the performance in the US, where it went from second to eighth place, losing even to older films like “Rush Hour”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Robin Hood”.

There remains the consolation that “Blonde” was a very modest investment by the standards of the platform: as usual, there are no official figures on the budget, but Variety advanced with 22 million dollars.

