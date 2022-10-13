Meta launches new virtual reality glasses; know how much it costs

This week, the company Goal launched a new virtual reality glasses. The tool, called Quest Pro, is now available for pre-order. However, everyone interested in the novelty will be able to purchase the new feature from the 25th.

The launch of the glasses was made during the Meta Connect event. According to Meta, the accessory brings innovations in applications, such as allowing the avatar to reproduce the physical movements of whoever is using it, such as raising eyebrows and smiling.

Virtual reality glasses

The tool was developed with 12 GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s XR2 Plus processor and 256 GB of storage. The new glasses also have lenses that are 40% thinner than the previous generation, in addition to getting a headgear with plastic support, which makes the accessory super adjusted and more secure.

According to the Goal, the performance of Quest Pro is 50% better than the previous version. This is because, in addition to the innovations already mentioned, in the controls of the new glasses, used for navigation, motion tracking cameras were implemented. Also, with the update of the accessory, users will be able to use avatars in Teams video calls.

To enable remote interaction between friends who do not have the new Meta glasses, the company said it is analyzing a new version of Horizon Worlds cell phones and computers.

In terms of values, the new glasses will cost $1,499which is equivalent to BRL 7,800 currently It is worth noting that those interested in the device will be able to purchase it from the 25th of this month.

Meta studies notifications tool to avoid ‘voids’ in WhatsApp

Group conversations on Whatsapp can be real confusions, even when all members decide to send messages at the same time. In this sense, waiting for a response from a specific person in the group can be a little embarrassing.

With that in mind, Meta has been working on a way to expand the interaction between the platform’s users and reduce the waiting time for a message to be read or answered. The feature allows the user to check who has reacted to their message in the group.

How does the new WhatsApp tool work?

It is now possible to use various emojis to react to messages whether in an individual or group chat. In this sense, when someone expresses themselves about your message, you will receive a notification with the name of those responsible for the reaction, as well as verify what the person commented on the content.

It is worth mentioning that the novelty is already available in the Beta version of the application for Android and iOS systems. Once approved, the feature will be implemented in the stable version of the messenger. However, there are still no predictions about the release of the tool.