Meta Quest Pro: Mixed Reality Headset Launches for BRL 7,800

During the Meta Connect 2022this Tuesday (11), The new Meta Quest Pro augmented and mixed reality headset was introduced. Focused on productivity, creativity and multitasking, the launch promises to be more immersive and powerful, with a more imposing look and the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chip.

Meta Quest Pro will be released on October 25th by suggested price of US$ 1,499, or around R$ 7,800 in direct conversion. According to the ad, it has 37% more pixels than the Quest 2 and 75% more lens contrast.

About the new Qualcomm chip, the company highlights that it offers 50% more power, but with 30% better heat dissipation compared to the previous model. The idea is that the new headset is an ideal product for both entertainment and productivity. In this case, the release ends up being more geared towards companies across the board, but without leaving end users out.

Meta reports that it has a more comfortable and padded fit (using plastic in the finish). The company has also allocated the battery to the back of the device, balancing the total weight which comes in at around 722 grams.

High-end hardware in Meta Quest Pro

The Meta Quest Pro features two sharper LCD screens (with individual 500 LED blocks), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 10 camera sensors (five inside the headset and another five outside) that should enhance the user experience. According to the company, it will be easier to see details, read texts and the like in the new lenses.

Headset sensors should tracking users’ movements and facial expressions, bringing a greater sense of immersion. This also involves using the legs in avatars within the metaverse, like the one in Horizon Worlds, with a more natural movement.

Mixed reality (MXR) seems like a hotspot for the new headset. Meta informs that users will be able to interact with physical objects, also using them as a basis for use in virtual reality (VR). The idea is for this type of interaction to be increasingly practical, according to the company.

Meta Quest Pro controls are designed to be used in the previous model as well.

As for the controllers MetaQuest Touch Pro — and that work on Quest 2 — Meta reports that they bring cameras to track movement, as well as the headset itself. They also got built-in batteries instead of AA batteries. The look of the controls and the layout of the buttons, however, are very reminiscent of the Quest 2. Another detail, highlighted by Meta, is that the new model has an improved vibration engine.

Among others, the new Meta Quest Pro has a new charging base and spatial audio, which should bring a greater sense of presence when interacting with other users.