Microsoft Designer: new app has the artificial intelligence of DALL-E 2

Microsoft presented yesterday at its Ignite event Microsoft Designer, an app for creating posts on social networks and graphics that uses art creation technology by artificial intelligence, with the famous DALL-E 2 by OpenAI fully integrated.

With Microsoft Designer, you can create brand new artwork for your posts and graphics from phrases, all without leaving the app. The interesting thing is that the app uses AI not only to create the images, but also to create the format of the piece that will be produced, be it a post, banner or flyer.

Instead of the traditional templates for the user to choose what type of art he wants to create, he simply types what he wants to produce. From there, the app uses artificial intelligence to offer truly personalized options.

In addition, Microsoft says that while you work on your art, the app uses AI to keep everything aligned, in the right size and proportion, even if the user has no design skills. When the material is ready, just share it for different uses with a simple click.

For now, you can sign up to test Microsoft Designer with DALL-E 2 in a web version, but initially only in the US. When it officially launches, it can be downloaded as a free app, but it will also have versions with exclusive features for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Additionally, DALL-E 2 will also be used by Microsoft in the Image Creator tool of its Bing and Microsoft Edge browsers.

Yes, DALL-E 2 is already released to all users, but even so, it is very interesting to see that Microsoft is integrating it into an app, as this has the potential to make it much more popular in the future.

Watch the Microsoft Designer and Image Creator presentation video with OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 below.

