Microsoft intended to launch Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation

More and more information about the Activision Blizzard Xbox deal is starting to leak out, and this drop is juicy. Again through The Verge’s Tom Warren, Microsoft discussed Xbox Game Pass and the fact that the service could be on PlayStation if Sony wanted it.

Microsoft says Sony has “chosen to block Game

Pass from PlayStation” and that it has “elected to protect its revenues from sales of newly released games, rather than offer gamers the choice of accessing them via its subscription, PlayStation Plus.” All a response to UK’s CMA pic.twitter.com/ytOIhLRoIr — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 12, 2022

In defending its deal with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft suggested that Sony blocked any attempt to put Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation platforms, showing Sony’s stance on reducing competition.

“Sony has chosen to block Xbox Game Pass from PlayStation, so it is not available on PlayStation. As all games available on Game Pass are also available for purchase, PlayStation players will continue to be able to purchase Call of Duty on PlayStation. And doing so will still cost less than the cost of switching to a new Xbox console.”

Xbox is also defending itself by telling the UK CMA that it intends to add as many Activision Blizzard games as it can to Xbox Game Pass, increasing the value of its subscription and giving gamers on Game Pass platforms another consumer-friendly option to play Activision titles. . Microsoft says Sony has decided not to take such an open approach with the PS Plus.

“Once again, this growing competition has not been welcomed by market leader Sony, which has chosen to hedge its revenue from sales of newly released games rather than offering gamers the option to access them through their subscription, PlayStation Plus”.

This all stems from the same UK CMA document that previously revealed Sony’s ongoing concerns over the Call of Duty franchise and Microsoft’s fighting stance against the CMA’s Phase 2 review of the Activision Blizzard deal. We are not sure if this battle will end!