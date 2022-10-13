Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus equipped with RTX 3060 card

Microsoft announced on Wednesday (12), its new line of all-in-one PCs with the Surface Studio brand. O Surface Studio 2 Plus is an upgrade from the amazing original 2016 edition, which came with a 28-inch display and 3:2 aspect ratio, ideal for those working with full-screen applications.

The Surface Studio 2 Plus arrives in a unique configuration equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H, 32GB of DDR4 memory and a single 1TB SSD. The suggested price is US$ 4,299 (R$ 22,800), but you can also buy a pen, keyboard and mouse for “only” another US$ 200.

Source: Microsoft/Disclosure.Source: Microsoft

What’s new with Surface Studio 2 Plus?

Although it brings a chip about to be replaced by Intel’s 13th generation, the big news of the Surface Studio 2 Plus is its graphics card: an Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 6GB of VRAM. For this, Microsoft has redesigned the motherboard of the new device, so that Nvidia’s graphics card runs at 60 and 70 watts in a laptop-like configuration.

According to Microsoft, the graphics of the GeForce RTX 3060 were designed “to double the graphics performance, achieving more realistic ray-traced performance when creating 3D designs or rendering models.” And what’s impressive is that all these components arrive “hidden” by Microsoft in a small notebook-type case, under the 28-inch screen. .

In addition, the screen is the same 28-inch (4500 x 3000p) touch-sensitive (PixelSense) now updated with Dolby Vision. The cameras, studio microphones and ports have also been improved, which now include three USB-C Thunderbolt 4, suitable for high-speed data transfers, with possibility of connecting up to three 4K monitors.