Microsoft Office changes its name for the first time in 30 years and becomes Microsoft 365 – Tecnoblog

Microsoft announced this Thursday (13) that its application product office will change its name from November. Next month, the brand will adopt the name Microsoft 365, also changing the visual identity, icon, service sites. The change of brand reflects the evolution through which the product has gone through these 32 years of age.

Microsoft 365 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

O Microsoft Office was launched in 1990 and had only three programs: Word, Excel and PowerPoint — enough for everyone from businesses to home users back then — sold in license format. Nowadays, the service has dozens of programs with versions for Windows, Mac, mobile devices and is also provided through subscription.

Microsoft 365 brand reflects evolution in the Office service

In practice, the change will not only be in the name of the product, but also in the identity of a classic Microsoft service, with which many people over 25 grew up knowing what it was — even if since 2020 the Office 365subscription sales model, has changed its name to Microsoft 365. First, the new brand will be adopted on the website, arriving for desktop and mobile apps only in January 2023.

The application service Microsoft “aged well” in these 30 years, knew how to keep up with technological innovations and company requirements. In 2007, file sharing in the cloud was contemplated with the arrival of OneDrive. 10 years later, the teams came on the scene, serving companies that needed a tool for video calling and conferencing.

With the expansion of the application portfolio, The adoption of “365” in Office made sense to explain the possibility of the service’s functions: now there are dozens of apps offered. The creation of an online subscription to Office also increased the company’s revenue, being the best-selling version of the bundle of programs — surpassing the sale of licenses.

Microsoft Office is almost dead – long live Microsoft 365

THE Microsoft announced that the brand office will join the company’s “legacy” — and it will still be possible to buy the Excel, PowerPoint and Word separately in Office 2021. However, the days of this sales model may be numbered. More and more companies choose to provide subscriptions rather than one-time sales of their software. Soon you will be the uncle or aunt who says “I used Microsoft 365 when it was called Office”.

With information: The Verge