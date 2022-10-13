Microsoft Office changes its name for the first time in 30 years and becomes Microsoft 365 – Tecnoblog

Microsoft announced this Thursday (13) that its application product office will change its name from November. Next month, the brand will adopt the name Microsoft 365, also changing the visual identity, icon, service sites. The change of brand reflects the evolution through which the product has gone through these 32 years of age.

