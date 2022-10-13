Microsoft Teams gains AI that organizes and prioritizes meeting information for you – Tecnoblog

At an event held this Wednesday (12), Microsoft announced the launch of Microsoft Teams Premium, a new plan that has an artificial intelligence tool for organizing and personalizing virtual meetings. In addition to AI, subscription also offers simultaneous text translation feature and more security in online meetings.

