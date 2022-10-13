Microsoft Teams gains AI that organizes and prioritizes meeting information for you – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

At an event held this Wednesday (12), Microsoft announced the launch of Microsoft Teams Premium, a new plan that has an artificial intelligence tool for organizing and personalizing virtual meetings. In addition to AI, subscription also offers simultaneous text translation feature and more security in online meetings.

Microsoft Teams Premium (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

Functioning as a virtual assistant, the AI ​​implemented by Microsoft not only recaps the entire meeting, but also divides it into chapters, creates tasks and assembles personalized highlights of the most important points of what was exposed. This is all, even if you had to leave the meeting early due to the hectic schedule.

That way, when you want to check what you missed, you don’t have to watch the entire recording, but the organized and personalized summary made by the assistant, with the information you need.

Microsoft Teams has subtitle translation

Another great novelty brought by Microsoft Teams and which has everything to help companies that work with employees of different nationalities is the simultaneous translation feature for subtitles.

It is true that audio transcripts are not new to the platform, already appearing on the screen as a participant speaks. What changes now, however, is that the subtitles can be translated in real time into another language, helping participants who do not understand what is originally being said or transcribed.

There are more than 40 languages ​​available, and a room organizer only needs to be a member of Microsoft Teams so that all users of the conversation can use the feature.

Plan offers more protection in meetings

In addition, the new Microsoft Teams subscription plan will also bring an extra layer of protection for online meetings where confidential matters are handled.

To maintain the privacy of its members and what is being discussed, meetings will have additional features such as a watermark to prevent leaks, in addition to limiting who can record the meeting.

Watermark feature in Team Manager Premium meetings (Image: Handout/Microsoft)

In the US, the value of Microsoft Teams will initially be US$ 10 per user per month, but the platform has already informed that the final price will only be announced when the feature is officially launched.

It is expected that some of these tools will already be available in December 2022 for subscribers in the preview area of ​​Teams Premium, becoming fully accessible in February 2023. Virtual assistant features, however, will gradually arrive in the first half of the year. of 2023.

