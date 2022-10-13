Militão opens new lawsuit against ex to pay R$ 6 thousand in child support – 10/13/2022

Defender Éder Militão opened a new lawsuit against influencer Karoline Lima. The Real Madrid player asked, in court, that the alimony to his daughter Cecilia be set at the value of five minimum wages, that is, R$ 6,060.00, in addition to expenses with health, education and two extracurricular activities.

The report of UOL Esporte had access to the process and, in his defense, Militão claims that he is a “football player on the rise”, but that he works in an unstable profession and, therefore, is unable to send a higher amount. The Real Madrid defender’s lawyers also praise that the athlete collaborates financially with the support of his family (parents, brothers, etc.) and that Karoline Lima works as an influencer and has good conditions to help support her daughter.

In the lawsuit, Éder also argues that “to his complete surprise, shortly after the beginning of the relationship between the parties”, Karol announced the pregnancy and both decided to live together in Spain, where he lives.

“We were once again surprised, especially because Karol was negotiating Cecília’s pension with Éder out of court. Karol had not even involved legal counsel and did not want this exposure. Now we need to understand the process, study the case. We don’t have access, nor do we receive any type of citation. We need to have access to the process and understand what he is alleging so that we can express ourselves”, declared Gabriella Garcia, the influencer’s lawyer, to the UOL Esporte.

In Karoline’s contestation in relation to Éder’s first action, the defenders presented prints of a conversation between the influencer and Militão in which the player expresses his desire to be a father.

“If he’s really talking about these absurdities, we can counter all the points. Éder had a stable relationship with Karol and asked for his daughter. It wasn’t a surprise, it wasn’t instant, nor was Karol looking for retirement. in the puerperium deserves to go through this. No woman deserves this humiliation. The truth will be reestablished and justice will be done”, he concluded.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo filed the opening of the process and granted the request for urgent relief, “so that provisional maintenance can be fixed in the amount offered”.

Player sues Karoline for moral damages

At the beginning of September, Éder Militão’s first lawsuit against his ex was made public. He sued in court the influencer Karoline Lima, in addition to Google and Facebook, in an action in which he asks for R$ 45 thousand for moral damages. The player also tried to stop his ex-girlfriend from posting comments about him on the internet. According to the athlete, the influencer has been encouraging followers to promote persecution and harm her image on the network.

In the process, to which the report of the UOL Esporte had access, lawyer Newton Ferreira, who defends the defender, said the following:

“[Militão] has been suffering abuse and constant aggression to his personality on social networks, mainly through the Instagram application. Such annoyances are occurring constantly and unexpectedly through [Karol]which uses your personal account, through your profile and comments that are directed directly to the person of [Militão] in the aforementioned social network, exposing publications, videos, stories with the sole purpose of wearing down the image of [Militão]accompanied by a speech endowed with pejorative content.”

Facebook was cited for owning Instagram, the social network on which the comments were posted. The player also attached news prints on Google, reports considered derogatory to his image, in addition to asking for the process to proceed in secrecy of Justice, which was denied. The judge scheduled a conciliation hearing for February 2023, at which time the player, influencer and companies must meet to try to reach an agreement.

Karoline’s defense counters Militão

O UOL Esporte also had access to the contestation document presented by the influencer’s defense, which has 37 pages and 166 items. According to Karol’s lawyer, Gabriella Garcia, Militão accuses his ex-girlfriend, without evidence, of having abused him on social media, while it is the influencer who “has robust evidence of the abuse suffered. considered one more”.

“Karol received this process full of absurdities, untruths, without evidence in the midst of her puerperium, and, as is known, the protocol of the action took place a few days before her daughter was born. A real stab. In this process, Eder accuses Karoline of have committed abuses without proof, but the opposite is not quite the case. Karol has robust evidence of the abuses suffered. It is noteworthy that this process can be considered one more. Karol always wanted to be at peace, she sought with all her strength to live in harmony with the father of his daughter, despite all the problems faced to this day, but unfortunately when we are attacked, we need to defend ourselves. And as for me, I will do everything possible and impossible to reestablish the truth, fighting for your rights”, said the lawyer.

Karol’s defense presented prints of a conversation between the influencer and Militão in which the player expresses his desire to be a father. According to the defense, the influencer responded to the athlete’s request and removed the IUD (contraceptive method) to try to get pregnant.

In the document, the influencer’s lawyers also stated that Karol was already suffering attacks on social media for allegedly being with Militão for interest, that she was the target of judgment, offenses and attacks “for the simple fact of having been the companion of a professional football player. . Several times, Karol was labeled as a gold digger, when in fact, the influencer already had a consolidated career in Brazil”.