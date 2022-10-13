Missing man found dead on his own roof

A 32-year-old man was found dead on the roof of his home in Leeds, England. Gerard Colgan has been wanted since October 2, the date he was last seen.

The family members called West Yorkshire Police, who began the search and made the disappearance official on October 7, according to the Leeds newspaper. live.

Police did not say a cause of death and classified it as “not suspicious”, while an investigation is looking into the circumstances of the incident.

Gerard’s neighbors saw what appeared to be a man wrapped in a yellow blanket on the roof of the three-story residence, which has several rented rooms.

“I was working in a store and someone came in with a poster of someone who was missing, which was him. I didn’t know him, but we’ve all heard about it. It’s very sad because they were still looking for him and they had hope,” said an employee at a store meters behind Gerard’s house.

Other neighbors said Gerard was a man who spent a lot of time in his room or working outside in nearby Rothwell. He was often seen in Hyde Park, Woodhouse and downtown neighborhoods.

The owner of the room Gerard shared with another man is believed to have asked him to move out on October 5, according to a neighbor, who wanted to be identified only as Ben and lives in one of the rooms in the same residence.

“I’ve lived here for 17 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. The police came and told me I wasn’t in trouble and that I should wait inside. What I can’t understand is the whole time he was missing, the other guy I was still at home, in my room,” he said.

“I saw all the police outside and I thought about what’s going on but what can I do? I can’t do anything. I can’t move, I’ve lived here for years. I didn’t always know him at work so I saw him and his roommate passing through, but they stayed there,” added Ben.