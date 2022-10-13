More than double! Avaí discloses the ticket price for Fluminense fans

Avaí will be able to count on fans in front of Fluminense, this Sunday, at 7 pm, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Initially, the match would be behind closed doors, but Leão da Ilha made the request to change the sentence imposed by the Superior Court of Sports Justice of Football (STJD).

As a result, ticket prices were released for Fluminense fans who want to support the team in Ressacada. And the Santa Catarina team doesn’t seem to want many visitors. The tricolor that wants to attend must pay R$ 150 to accompany the Flu. Tickets go on sale this Thursday through the Futebolcard website. In the first round, the board of Flu sold tickets to Avaí fans who were at Maracanã for R$ 60.

The STJD decreed that Avaí should play without fans against Fluminense, due to the case of the VAR cables that were cut in the game against Atlético-GO. As the judgment of this case will be on Friday (14), the club asked for the penalty to be in the next round at home – against Bragantino on 11/2 – not to be penalized, since it had already opened for sale. of online tickets for Fluminense fans.