MP investigates Children’s Day in Uberaba that had gun exposure – Gerais

The event entitled Tempo de Brincar, which took place yesterday morning (10/12) at Praça da Mogiana, had, in addition to attractions such as trampoline, sack race, among other games, also with tents of the Brazilian Army and Military Police, Civil and Federal, which showed variety in large-caliber weapons.

“In light of the complaints received, the MP is already investigating to find out what risks the children were exposed to as a result of the event,” said the prosecutor.

According to information in article 242 of the ECA, it is a crime to sell, provide even if, free of charge, or deliver, in any way, to a child or adolescent a weapon, ammunition or explosive, under the risk of imprisonment from three to six years.

One of the complaints received by the MP is the legal representation of federal deputy Rogrio Correia (PT) against the mayor of Uberaba, Elisa Arajo (Solidariedade).

According to the document, the exposure of weapons goes against the Federal Constitution, contradicts the articles of the Children and Adolescents Statute (ECA) and also goes against the protocol of the United Nations (UN), which was signed by Brazil.

In addition, the document calls for the opening of a criminal investigation procedure with a view to investigating the conduct practiced and, in the end, proposes the appropriate criminal procedure.

“As if the simple exposition was not enough – in itself absolutely dissociated from the theme of the event – ​​there were also lectures and orientations to the children present, with instruction on military tactics, firearm handling and even procedures for disarming explosive devices, as demonstrated the attached videos”, says another excerpt from the representation.

The State of Minas requested a position from the Municipality of Uberaba regarding the initiation of the MP’s investigations, but received no response.

