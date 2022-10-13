NASA develops sustainable project to 3D print future moon base

NASA developed the design of a lunar base to be 3D printed directly on the moon’s ground. Created in partnership with the company AI Space Factory, the project titled LINA, an acronym in English for “Lunar Infrastructure Resource”, in free translation, is part of the efforts for the Artemis Mission, which will resume the activities of the North American space agency. to our natural satellite.

NASA has announced that its next attempt to launch Artemis 1 will take place on November 14, after technical difficulties and bad weather forced it to postpone the first unmanned test flight of a capsule to take humans back to the Moon.

According to a statement, LINA will be an extensible system of units measuring 75 square meters each, connected to a central area of ​​90 meters, capable of serving as a shelter and work base for astronauts in future manned missions. The expectation is that the printed base could have a lifespan of 50 years and will include a “photovoltaic tree” that will be able to capture energy directly from the Sun.

Therefore, the project foresees the positioning of the base in the Lunar South Pole. Also known as “The Peak of Eternal Light”, the region of the Moon receives almost uninterrupted sunlight. It is also believed that the point may have water, which could be used in operations, and the LINA orientation offers self-shading and takes advantage of the Moon’s topography as protection against solar and cosmic radiation.

The idea is that the base is manufactured using a high-performance mixture of lunar regolith and terrestrial polymer, in a print that will not rise in 3D layers parallel to the ground as in the conventional process, but at a 60 degree angle to the ground. create a vaulted roof. “While we realize the dream of expanding civilization for our only natural satellite, we are also aware of the importance of exploring the Moon in a sustainable way that minimizes human impact,” reads the AI ​​Space Factory website.

Back to the moon 50 years later

The Artemis mission is made up of three different trips: Artemis 1 is an unmanned trip that will test the program’s systems, orbiting the Moon and returning to Earth. Artemis 2 is scheduled to take off in 2024, on a manned flight that will orbit the satellite but not land. Only Artemis 3, scheduled for departure in 2025, will take humans to the Moon again since the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.