NASA manages to divert asteroid trajectory in defense of Earth

THE NASA This Tuesday, 11, deviated an asteroid from its trajectory, during a test of humanity’s ability to protect itself from a possible threat. A spacecraft from the Dart mission voluntarily collided on September 26 with the asteroid Dimorphos, which is a satellite of a larger asteroid called Didymos. In this way, it managed to displace it, reducing its orbit in 32 minutes, informed the head of the space agency, Bill Nelson, in a press conference. This is “a defining moment for planetary defense and a defining moment for humanity,” Nelson said. It would already have been “considered a great success to reduce the orbit by about 10 minutes. But it actually reduced it by 32,” he pointed out. With this mission, “we show the world that NASA is serious about defending this planet,” he concluded. Dimorphos, located 11 million kilometers from Earth at the time of impact, is about 160 meters in diameter and poses no danger to the planet. Its orbit around the Sun passes just seven million kilometers from Earth at its closest point. Mission manager Andrea Riley said on the launch day of the spacecraft that while it’s not a risk, “it’s important to do this before we discover a real need.” The unprecedented “planetary defense” mission called Dart is the first to test this technique and has allowed NASA to train for the possibility that an asteroid could one day threaten to hit Earth. Earth.