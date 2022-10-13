Netflix finally gets rid of 480p resolution

A few months ago, we published a article which raised the following question: why the Netflix continues charging a more expensive monthly fee for the plan that gives access to videos in 4K resolution, and its main competitors bring this resolution as standard.

Amid the theme, we remember another point that was even more embarrassing. In the middle of 2022, Netflix will continue to invest in 480p resolution in its most basic plan.

A 480p shot (854 x 480 pixels) is limiting in many ways. In addition to the low resolution, the experience when watching on a large screen is disappointing. It was basically a plan that could only make sense to subscribers who were going to watch on devices like smartphones. Even in terms of communication, considering the resolution scale, Netflix’s 480p plan didn’t make sense: premium plan: 4K / mid-range: Full HD / basic plan: SD (480p).

With the confirmation of the streaming giant’s new plan, the “Basic with Ads”, the company finally got rid of the extremely low resolution for the reproduction of productions available in the catalogue. However, the measure came so, but so out of timing, that it still sounds bad.

Both the “Basic with ads” and the “Basic” plan will adopt 720p resolution, the famous HD. It’s an upgrade that looks like “we don’t leave the same place”, considering the advances and massification in terms of resolution on most devices and even in connectivity.

In addition to the two plans mentioned above, Netflix will also continue with the “standard” plan, in which the resolution is 1080p, and the “premium”, which gives access to 4K and HDR productions.

Basic plan with ads

From the 3rd of November it will be available in Brazil, and in 11 more countries, the new Netflix plan, the “Basic with Ads”which invests in the company’s new strategy: to offer a plan with lower value, but which displays advertising from time to time. The company expects to gain 40 million subscribers in 2023 with the new plan.. In Brazil the monthly fee will be R$ 18.90.

In addition to the more modest value, considering the other modalities of the platform, the plan is characterized by the display of advertising from 15 to 30 seconds. According to Netflix, the subscriber should be exposed to a maximum of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour, either before the start of the schedule or in the middle.

The plan also has a catalog limitation. The company says that “a limited number of films and series will not be available due to licensing restrictions”. Something around 5% to 10% is expected in relation to the other plans, depending on the country, as the licensing agreements vary by region. The download option, to watch the content offline, will also not be available.