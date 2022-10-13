Netflix miniseries wins audience with mystery, drama and thriller

Photo: Disclosure / Netflix





the miniseries echoes released by Netflix conquered internet users with a lot of mystery, a lot of drama and, above all, a lot of suspense. O Victory sheet gathered the main details of the plot and production that is catching the public’s attention.

In the story, Gina McCleary is a successful and married writer living in Los Angeles. She discovers that Leni, her twin sister who lives in her homeland, has mysteriously disappeared. She simply disappeared leaving no trace of her whereabouts.

> Do you want to receive our news 100% free by WhatsApp? Click here and join our newsgroup!

The police try to convince Gina that her sister may have voluntarily fled, but she is convinced that something terrible has happened. Since childhood, the two combine to frequently change identities with each other.

Thus, Leni and Gina lead a double life: the two share two husbands, two houses and a daughter. Everything changes, however, when Leni mysteriously disappears, leaving the entire ‘relay of lives’ to Gina.

Slowly, the protagonist begins to recover fragmented childhood memories of the two that may be answers to what happened. With the help of Jack Beck, Gina delves deeper and deeper into terrifying secrets about the past she could never have imagined.

See the trailer:

The cast of the miniseries Echoes

• Michelle Monaghan as Gina/Leni McCleary

• Matthew Bomer like Jack Beck

• Daniel Sunjata like Charlie Davenport

• Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss

• Ali Stroker as Claudia McCleary

• Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez

• Gable Swanlund as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck

• Michael O’Neill as Victor McCleary

• Jonathan Tucker like Dylan James

• Celia Weston like Georgia Tyler

• Tyner Rushing like Maria McCleary

• Victoria Abbott like Teen Ginny

• Madison Abbott like teen Leni

• Maddie Nichols like Natasha

• Charles Green like Ernest

• Grant Feely like Jack child

Echoes was created by Vanessa Gazywho also served as executive producer alongside Imogen Bank, Shine Banks and the showrunners, Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples. Despite the launch success, the Netflix original production does not have a second season forecast.

Photo: Disclosure / Netflix





Will there be a season 2 of Echoes?

With only 7 episodes, the suspense totally distorts the story of the miniseries, leading the viewer to doubt the truth. Despite several twists and turns, the work left some points open for a possible sequel.

according to FlixPatroldespite getting Top 10 on the platform in a few countries, dethroning at the time the long-awaited series sandmanEchoes is one of the most watched series in all countries where Netflix operates.

Because of this, fans are hoping that the second season will actually happen. One of the production arrival forecasts would be in August 2023.

*Text by intern Ana Paula Brito Vieira, supervised by Daniella Zanotti