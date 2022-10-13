New explosions occur in Kiev, officials say

At least three explosions occurred in Kiev on Thursday (13)
TASS – Explosions were heard early on Thursday in the Kiev region, according to the head of the regional military administration, Aleksey Kuleba.
He urged residents not to share photos and videos of the blasts on social media. Rescue teams are already at the scene, he said.
According to Ukrainian media, there were at least three explosions.
At the same time, the deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, Kirill Timoshenko, reported on the attacks on critical infrastructure in the Kiev region.
On Thursday, he posted on his Telegram channel that “the relevant services are already working to eliminate and document the consequences”. Timoshenko did not specify which objects were damaged.
