New ‘Penguin’ series will take place a week after the events of ‘The Batman’

After the announcement of a series of his own for the Penguin, one of Batman’s antagonists, Colin Farrell, the actor who played the villain in the last Batman movie, revealed that the plot will take place a week after the events of the Matt Reeves film (“Monkey’s Planet”).

In an interview with Extra, the actor gave a spoiler about what could be coming in the series: “Gotham is still a bit underwater”, said. Farrell also revealed behind-the-scenes footage from the first episode: “I read the first script of the first episode and it starts with my feet splashing water in Falcone’s office”revealed Farrell.

It is worth remembering that at the end of the film, Riddler, even in prison, manages to carry out a part of his plan, breaking all barriers in Gotham, flooding the city and forcing Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, to act in an effective and quick way, if you want to save your people.

Ferrell also praised all the dedication and work of Lauren LeFranc, screenwriter and one of the main responsible for the new production. For him, the episodes are “very well written”. “[Ela] did an extraordinary job and is writing the whole thing and running the series. She is formidable”said the actor.

Interview in which Colin Ferrell reveals details of the Penguin series. (Playback/YouTube).

He ended up showing a lot of excitement about playing the Penguin once again, because, according to him, he felt he hadn’t had enough time with the character. “I love this character. I’m greedy with him. I felt like I hadn’t had enough of him [em Batman]. I want to play him more and more.”he admitted.

The newest Batman feature has a cast filled with stars from the film industry, with, in addition to Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne, Paul Dano (The Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon).

For now, the antagonist’s new series is titled “The Penguin”, and will show the history of Colin Ferrell’s character in crime in Gotham City. Matt Reeves will return and executive produce the series, alongside Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell and Lauren LeFranc.

There is still no release date for the Penguin series.

Photo: Penguin. Reproduction/Warner Bros. Discovery