Newspaper outlines profile of candidates for the election of Fluminense

Still without a certain date to take place, the election for the next triennium in Fluminense should take place in the second half of November. Current president, Mário Bittencourt will seek re-election. Ademar Arrais, Marcelo Souto and Rafael Rolim also appear as postulants. To compete, each candidate needs 200 signatures from club members, not counting the Sócio Futebol modality. The newspaper O Globo presented a profile of each of them. Check out:

Mario Bittencourt

Considered as the favorite for reelection, Mário Bittencourt confirmed his participation in the election this Thursday. At 44 years old, the lawyer was Fluminense’s vice-president of football and legal before assuming the position of president. He was elected in 2019, beating Ricardo Tenório with 2,225 votes to 1,032. The representative is betting on the arrival of an investor in 2023 and has an ongoing partnership with Banco BTG Pactual to seek projects.

— Exposure bothers anyone who has a public exposure. But as I see being president of Fluminense as a life mission, to be able to help rebuild the club I love, at no time do I rethink. Thinking I shouldn’t have done it or I don’t want to go on. I think I should have done it, I would do it all over again, I wanted it precisely because I was young. I never thought or regretted it and that’s why I want to stay for another three years to continue what we’re doing,” he told ‘Uol’.

Ademar Arrais

Ademar Arrais is a lawyer, is 51 years old and is a member of the “Ideal Tricolor” political group. He was the first to launch a pre-candidate to run for president. Arrais is a former director of Fluminense during the David Fischel, Roberto Horcades and Peter Siemsen administrations — of whom he was vice president of strategic planning, but resigned due to differences in the management model. He claims to want to “modernize the club” and take power out of the hands of the same figures.

— Our motto is: “Fluminense needs those who don’t need Fluminense”. I don’t need Fluminense, except for joy, to see him champion. I don’t come to be a savior of the country, a patron. The club solves itself for him, it has immense potential and is extremely viable. It has to be driven by passion and managed by reason. I want to be president and end these barnacles that are stuck in the amateur structure of the club, trying to benefit from this amateurism – said Arrais.

Marcelo Souto

Marcelo Souto, 36, is also a lawyer and member of the political group “Esperança Tricolor”. He was advisor to Fluminense between 2016 and 2019 and launched the ticket “Herdeiros de Oscar Cox. In 2019, he ran for president with the same political group. In the 2016 campaign, he supported Cacá Cardoso and maintained the position when he allied with Pedro Abad, then winner of the election. The candidate states that his objective is to form champion teams, but with financial responsibility in mind.

— We have a project that Fluminense needs and deserves, made with great care, work and planning, endorsed by great executives in the market — said Marcelo, in a text sent to the press.

Rafael Rolim

According to a column by Ancelmo Gois, from GLOBO, Rafael Rolim will be a candidate for the presidency of Fluminense. The announcement, however, has not yet been made public. Deputy Attorney for the State of Rio de Janeiro, he must ask for a leave of absence to focus on the tricolor if he is elected. There was an expectation that he would sue with Pedro Antonio, who decided not to participate in the election.