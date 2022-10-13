Next installment of Pix Caminhoneiro and Vale-Taxista will be paid on Tuesday (18)

Next Tuesday (18), the fourth lot of Pix Caminhoneiro and Vale-Taxista will be paid. Thus, the new date makes it possible to pay an extra installment to taxi drivers in December of this year.

Thus, the processing of information to identify eligible professionals will take place between October 9 and 14.

What to do when Pix goes to the wrong account?

lot 5

With the new calendar, lot five, referring to the month of November, also had the payment date changed and will be on November 19th. Therefore, city halls will be able to send taxi drivers’ registration information until November 7th. And truck drivers will be able, if still necessary, to fill in the self-declaration also until that date (07/11). In this way, the processing of information by Dataprev, for the identification of those eligible, will be carried out between November 9th and 15th.

lot 6

In addition, the transfer for the month of December, previously scheduled for the 17th of the month, will now be made on the 10th of December. So the systems will be open to receive self-declarations and data from taxi drivers until 18:00 on November 28th. Thus, processing by Dataprev will be carried out between November 30 and December 6.

extra installment

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, in December, the ministry will take stock of the payment of benefits to assess the feasibility of a possible extra installment for taxi drivers, still in December. The Ministry’s intention is to use all the resources allocated to this benefit by Constitutional Amendment No.

Payment of benefits

Finally, transfers of benefits are being made in a digital social savings account automatically opened by Caixa Econômica Federal on behalf of beneficiaries, using the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS). In this way, there is no need to register or send account data for the deposit. However, if the beneficiary does not move the account within 90 days, the funds will be collected from the National Treasury.