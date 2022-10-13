Neymar’s coverage in SC appears “lined” with the Brazilian flag

The coverage of soccer player Neymar, in Santa Catarina, appeared “lined” with the Brazilian flag. The property is at the Yachthouse Building, known as “Neymar’s building”, in Camboriú. The images went viral on social media this Wednesday (10/12).

The installation of the flag reinforces the support of the shirt 10 of the Brazilian team for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Palácio do Planalto.

At the time, Neymar’s support for Bolsonaro was heavily criticized, including the international press, such as the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, which wrote on 10/3: “He did not hesitate to dance to his music and support the liberal candidate, friend of the rich. and known for his homophobic, sexist and racist messages.”

Neymar countered the criticism on his social media: “They talk about democracy and a lot of things, but when someone has a different opinion, they are attacked by the very people who talk about democracy. Go figure”.

