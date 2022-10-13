Nobel Prize winners in Physics faced hostile climate to carry out experiments – 10/12/2022 – Henrique Gomes

How weird is quantum mechanics? Or rather, given that theory faithfully represents various aspects of our world, how weird is reality? A lot of ink has been spilled on this, but the issue is not just theoretical and, in addition to all the ink, it has palpable consequences in the modern world. To take just one example, the transistor — a fundamental part of your computer — is based on our knowledge of quantum mechanics.

Last week, the Nobel Committee, which allocates the famous prizes, rightly rewarded palpable consequences of one of the weirdest results in all of physics, the focus of this column: Bell correlations between entangled particles.

This year’s winners John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger shared equally the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing violation of Bell inequalities and for pioneering quantum information science.”

Surprisingly, nearly all of the award’s announcements focused on a secondary and, frankly, inaccurate aspect of the achievement: that it eliminates the possibility of “hidden variables.” The result, however, is much more interesting and profound than that.

The history of such variables, like so many others in physics, begins with Albert Einstein. The reader interested in physics may have heard Einstein’s famous critique of the then nascent quantum mechanics: “God doesn’t play dice!”

The image invoked is that of a grumpy old physicist, complaining about incipient science for not respecting the idea that the future is determined entirely by the past — what, in philosophy, is called determinism. In this case, the alternative to determinism would be as if God, when considering what would happen tomorrow, “plays dice” instead of just looking at what is happening today.

The truth, however, is that Einstein was one of the pioneers of quantum physics and understood it better than almost any physicist at the time. What bothered Einstein the most, since the late 1920s, was how the theory disrespected, not exactly determinism, but another pillar of modern physics: locality..

To understand the idea, imagine that the brothers John and Mary are fighting over a vase and break it in half. As they have angry parents, before even examining the respective halves of the vase, the brothers put them in a sealed box and take them to opposite sides of the galaxy. No matter how far away they are, the cracks in the piece taken by João fit perfectly into the cracks in the piece taken by Maria: open a box and look at one half and you can find out, at that moment, how the other is, even light-years away. from distance.

So far, no mystery: when we look at the half of John’s vase, we are only discovering a property of Mary’s half that had already been determined and fixed when we broke the vase, when the two halves were together.

That’s where quantum entanglement comes in. Imagine that John and Mary break another vase, only now a “quantum vase”. Before any observation, the fissures of each half will be in a quantum superposition of all possible geographies. As in the previous case, when we discover the geography of the fissure on one side, we will also know what it was on the other.

The problem is that, according to quantum mechanics — and unlike the first vase we found above — the cracks were not fixed and determined all the time: it is the very act of observation that determines, or “collapses”, the superposition at that moment. . By looking at the cracks in half of Mary’s vase, we instantly determine the cracks in John’s half!

This effect, of determining something instantly, is what breaks locality and is in tension with another theory of Einstein’s: special relativity. It was this tension that bothered Einstein, which he called “spooky action at a distance.”

(Note that even this effect would not give John a way to communicate anything to Mary, as he has no way of controlling which cracks in the vase will be discovered by her: cracks are completely random.)

Realizing that this insult to locality was a consequence of quantum mechanics, Einstein proposed that the theory did not actually contain superpositions: the vessels broke in a unique way, but that shape was guided by “hidden variables” that went beyond the usual description of the quantum state, but which we could not control. That is, according to him, it was possible to give a more complete and deterministic description of the physical situation, but we had no way of knowing which description was the real one.

God, in that case, would not play dice. It would only be our ignorance about the actual configurations of these variables that would have the effect of randomness, which was normally explained by the collapse of quantum superposition.

Thirty years later, Einstein’s questions still hadn’t been taken seriously. For the academic climate until then did not allow for many discussions about the meaning of quantum mechanics: the veiled message was “shut up and calculate”, don’t try to understand. Discussions about the foundations of the theory were systematically ignored, if not suppressed, by the academic environment.

It was in this climate that the Irishman John Bell, who had a position as a professor in another area of ​​physics, tried to resurrect interest in the foundations of quantum mechanics.

Bell knew that if we tried to make the same measurements on each half of the entangled pair, we wouldn’t be able to distinguish Einstein’s hidden variables from a quantum superposition. Here, the vase analogy gets more slippery. In fact, each half of the vessel is a particle with directionality: like a compass, these particles point in some direction.

According to Bell, every time we measured whether the two particles — or the two halves of the vase — pointed in the same directions, say North and South, their correlation would be perfect: like the perfect and complementary fit of the cracks, one would point to the North. only if the other pointed south.

This correlation, as Einstein had noted, was the same whether the direction of the particles was in superposition and collapsed at that instant, or whether it was determined from the start. But Bell realized that if we used different angles on each arm of the experiment — for example, Northeast and South — we would have different correlations for the two cases!

Finally, we had an experimentally viable distinction to ascertain whether the state of the vessel halves was determined by the instantaneous collapse of the quantum superposition or whether it was secretly determined locally since their separation.

The so-called Bell’s theorem, which resulted from those inquiries, is more general than Einstein’s hidden variables: it points out that, given certain assumptions, it is impossible to obtain the same results due to quantum superposition by means of a theory that is totally local, without no tension with relativity.

Among the most important assumptions of the theorem in our analogy is that the choice of angle for measurements of the half of John, on one side of the galaxy, is independent of the choice of angle for measurements of the other half, on the other side of the galaxy.

Recently, in 2015, one of the award winners, the Austrian Anton Zeilinger, together with collaborators, closed a “gap” of this assumption. To ensure that the measurement choices on each side of the experiment were truly independent, Zeilinger and collaborators let the “choices” be made randomly, by rays of light coming from opposite corners of the universe—corners so far apart that they never had the opportunity to “communicate”.

With this experiment, there is no way that the two sides of the measurements are in cahoots and, alongside the vessel cracks, correlated from the beginning of the experiment, in a conspiracy that emulates the usual quantum result.

Of the three award winners, Zeilinger has had the most recent contributions. Given the hostile climate for studying the foundations of quantum mechanics that has prevailed since the post-war period—an area seen more as philosophy than physics—nearly a decade has passed from Bell’s pioneering work to John Clauser’s first test of his theorem, in 1972.

Knowing the risks, Bell recommended the study of the foundations of quantum only to professors with stable positions and actively discouraged young researchers from dedicating themselves to the area. It was with great effort and professional risk that Clauser — and then Alain Aspect, in 1982 — carried out those first experimental tests.

All results to date confirm the standard version of quantum mechanics, which predicts superpositions and instantaneous collapse of the quantum state. One possible interpretation is that the quantum state of the Universe is one: there is no part here, independent of a part there. The implication of this quantum holism is that when the state of the Universe collapses in some corner, it collapses in all corners, simultaneously., breaching the speed of light limit.

As I said, quantum reality is weird because it’s nonlocal. The great Einstein would be, this time at least, disappointed.