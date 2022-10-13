North Korea says it launched missiles with nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed in military units.

The test was intended to “increase the efficiency and combat power” of cruise missiles sent to the Korean People’s Army “for the operation of tactical nuclear weapons,” state-run Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Emphasizing that the test fire was another clear warning to his enemies, leader Kim Jong Un said the country “must continue to expand the operational sphere of the strategic nuclear armed forces to prevent any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time.” , according to KCNA.

On Monday, KCNA said Kim had guided tactical nuclear exercises against South Korea in protest of recent joint naval exercises by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.

KCNA reported that the tested missiles flew to “clearly hit the target from 2,000 kilometers away.

It was not immediately clear whether the launches were detected by officials in South Korea, Japan or the United States, which frequently monitor and release information about North Korean weapons activities.