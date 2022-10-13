Nubank will launch a new line of credit for corporate clients

O Nubank is one of the most used digital banks in the country. The financial institution does not limit its services to individuals only. Namely, fintech currently has more than 2 million Legal Entity (PJ) customers.

Currently, the Nubank offers corporate clients the opening of accounts without maintenance fees, in addition to offering several benefits. However, recently, the digital bank reported that a new modality will be launched for this audience very soon.

It is a new Credit line, intended exclusively for legal entities, which will be able to contract the values ​​quickly through the application. The feature is not yet official, but according to fintech, the offer is already being analyzed.

NuTap

One of the benefits available to customers who have a PJ account in the Nubank is the fintech digital machine. O NuTap It is a 100% virtual machine that works directly on the cell phone, through the bank’s application.

With the modality of NuTap, companies can receive contactless credit and debit payments using only cell phones. According to the digital bank, the fees are 30% lower than the other proposals in other institutions. Also, it is important to note that there is no membership or rental cost.

To work on the device, a technology called NFC, also known as contactless, is required, which allows payments to be made by approximation. Also, the device must be Android 8 or higher.

With the feature already available, the customer simply touches the card to the back of the cell phone for the transaction to be carried out. The operation is also possible for those who use a digital wallet on their cell phone or smartwatch.

Although it seems simple, fintech guarantees that the transactions carried out through the service are completely secure. The company reinforces that card data and password are protected by encryption and are not shared with merchants.

How can I track my sales on NuTap?

All NuTap sales information will be available in your PJ account app. They are in the “My sales” section tab in an itemized way. There, you can check the detail of each charge, such as:

Amount charged on sale;

Interest rate applied; and

Amount you will receive at a discount.

In addition, it is possible to track the total billed throughout the month. It is important to note that all sales made with your NuTap will be credited within one business day, directly to your PJ account.