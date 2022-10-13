NVIDIA releases driver that promises big jumps in performance in DirectX 12

Update 552.25 promises to improve frame rates for games that suffer from CPU limitations

Released this Wednesday (12) to celebrate the launch of the GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA’s new 522.25 driver promises to bring big jumps in performance to games based on the DirectX 12. According to the company, titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will gain up to 25% higher framerates per second with installing the update.

It also promises noticeable improvements for titles like Cyberpunk 2077 (20%), Control (6%) and the Call of Duty: Vanguard (12%) depending on the resolution at which titles are played. According to the company, this is the result of “shader build optimization improvements and CPU overhead reductions”, noting that the driver also introduces new Resizable BAR profiles for Forza Horizon 5 and F1 22.

According to NVIDIA, performance improvements are focused on its GeForce RTX lineup of GPUs and mostly appear in titles known for the performance limitations brought by CPUs. She states that the adjustments made allow greater use of graphics card capabilitiesresulting in the performance gains it promised — click here to download the 522.25 driver.

Games enhanced by NVIDIA 522.25 driver

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Up to 25% (1080p)

– Up to 25% (1080p) battlefield 2042 – Up to 7% (1080p)

– Up to 7% (1080p) borderlands 3 – Up to 8% (1080p)

– Up to 8% (1080p) Call of Duty: Vanguard – Up to 12% (4K)

– Up to 12% (4K) Control – Up to 6% (4K)

– Up to 6% (4K) Cyberpunk 2077 – Up to 20% (1080p)

– Up to 20% (1080p) F1 22 : – Up to 17% (4K)

: – Up to 17% (4K) far cry 6 – Up to 5% (1440p)

– Up to 5% (1440p) Forza Horizon 5 – Up to 8% (1080P)

– Up to 8% (1080P) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – Up to 8% (4k)

– Up to 8% (4k) Red Dead Redemption 2 – Up to 7% (1080p)

– Up to 7% (1080p) Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Up to 5% (1080p)

– Up to 5% (1080p) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Up to 5% (1080p)

– Up to 5% (1080p) WatchDogs: Legion – Up to 9% (1440p)

Driver marks the official debut of DLSS 3

The update also marks the official debut of DLSS 3 technology in games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Bright Memory: Infinite. The solution promises to further increase the performance gains of the RTX 4090 line through a new frame generation system developed by NVIDIA.

Although the manufacturer has stated that the feature only works on their new line of hardware, players have already discovered that this is not necessarily true. On the NVIDIA subreddit, user “JusDax” stated that he managed to turn on the DLSS 3 frame generator on his RTX 2070 — something that, despite bringing some instability issues, resulted in considerable performance gains in Cyberpunk 2077.

See the difference of DLSS3 in different games and with Ray Tracing enabled



