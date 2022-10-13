Office will become Microsoft 365; Edge and Teams get news

At its event held yesterday, the Microsoft presented several novelties — some of which also spilled over into the apple. Among the good news, the Redmond giant announced new Surface devices, the arrival of iCloud Photos, Apple Music and the Apple TV app for Windows 11, as well as the Apple Music app for Xbox.

More than that, the company also presented news for its own services, among them a move to one of the most popular suites in the world, Microsoft Office — as we will see in more detail below.

Microsoft 365

In one of the biggest shifts in positioning the productivity suite in more than 30 years, Microsoft Office will soon be called just Microsoft 365. This means that Office.com, the Office app for mobile and Windows will share a new name, a new icon, a new look, and even more features.

Also, as part of the new branding, traditional Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook will come under the Microsoft 365 umbrella — rather than being known as part of Microsoft Office.

For Apple device owners, the name change will be seen first in the Office app for iOS. The Microsoft 365 app, which will replace it, will include a new apps module for cloud-based tools, a hub core content, feed workflow and a new tagging system for organizing content. On the other hand, Office 2021 for Windows and macOS will continue to be offered as a one-time purchase — under the same name — as will Office LTSC.

Microsoft says the changes will begin rolling out to Office.com next November, and then to the Office mobile and Windows app starting in January 2023.

Microsoft Edge

When it comes to the company’s browser, Microsoft Edge has a new feature called workspaces designed for collaboration — as well as security and accessibility news.

With Workspaces (still in public preview), users can share browser tab sets among multiple people, so everyone has quick access to the same shared websites and files. The idea is that instead of emailing someone with all the links related to a project, you can share a Microsoft Edge workspace that contains everything they need to access. Tabs are also updated in real-time as people work within the workspace.

In addition to Workspaces, Microsoft continues to improve security in Edge with two new features. One of them is typo protection when visiting websites — which prevents, if you accidentally misspell a known address, you are directed to a potentially dangerous page.

The other is enhanced security mode which helps to reduce the risk of attack by disabling compilation just-in-time (JIT) of JavaScript on sites you visit less often. On these pages, Edge will disable compilation so you can be safe when visiting a website you may not trust.

Microsoft has also implemented some new accessibility features for Edge. These include a new live captioning feature — which can generate live captions for content you play on the web — and instant replies, which provide quick access to information when you type something into the address bar — for For example, you can search for the weather in your city and Edge will present this information directly as a suggestion before you need to press enter . These instant responses can also be read by screen readers, making them even more accessible.

Microsoft Teams

Regarding its videoconferencing platform, Microsoft is launching the Premium Teamsthe advantage of which includes the use of artificial intelligence to greatly simplify meeting management.

Most notably, a “Smart Recap” feature automatically creates tasks, chapters, and even custom meeting highlights for you to review later. The paid version also uses AI to translate subtitles in real-time (with support for up to 40 languages).

Other updates include virtual consultation support (think doctors and consultants) as well as webinars “high quality” and enhanced protections for sensitive data — with confidentiality labels and watermarks on sensitive content. Other news can be checked on this page.

Microsoft Places

Finally, Microsoft also released a new app specifically designed to help with the challenges of hybrid working. The application is called placesand the company says it will be released “soon” in a beta version.

Places is also designed to help managers plan their face-to-face office work routine. Microsoft highlighted that the app will be able to provide information on hybrid working policies to help managers decide how to organize their face-to-face and remote teams.

What did you think of the news?