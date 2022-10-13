“Only outside on the field those…”; Ceni opens the game and gives the reason why he doesn’t put Galoppo, Bustos and +1 among the starters

São Paulo is experiencing its worst moment of the season. In addition to losing the Copa Sudamericana title to Independiente Del Valle 2-0, where he entered the field as a favorite, Tricolor ended up losing to Botafogo 1-0 at Morumbi and is now getting further and further away from playing in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, since at that moment, Rogério Ceni’s team occupies only 13th place with 40 points.

São Paulo needs to return to the continental tournament if they want to make heavy investments for the next season. Tricolor made some signings in the mid-year window, and bet on the South American market that brought in midfielder Galoppo, striker Nahuel Bustos and defender Nahuel Ferraresi. However, none of the three has been successful at Tricolor.

The defender, the midfielder and the striker have barely gained any minutes with Rogério Ceni in the starting lineup. In a press conference last Sunday (9), the coach was asked about the matter. In the commander’s view, the three are very good players, but so far they are having difficulty adapting to the style of play in national football and that’s why they spend most of their time on the bench..

“We are not yet able to bring it. I put who shows every day who is better, who plays, who showed to be adapted. Ferraresi has Miranda, Diego, Léo… It’s a good competition for the defense, he’s a construction player, he has some aerial deficiencies, adaptation, competes in a sector that we have good players. Galoppo enters whenever possible, it was decisive against Atlético-GO, now the training shows in the day to day that it manages to perform its functions better. Only outside on the field those who demonstrate a better moment in training and games during the week “, said the coach of Tricolor Paulista.