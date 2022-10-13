OPPO Reno7: the cell phone that marks the brand’s debut in Brazil | hands-on video

The OPPO Reno7 is the smartphone that confirmed the manufacturer’s arrival in Brazil, being the first model of the brand officially launched on the national market. It promises a satisfying experience, an elegant design and a performance that won’t let the user down, in a compact body. After all, what are the main features that we can find in OPPO’s debut device in the country? TudoCelular already has a unit on the bench and shows you the details in this hands-on.

design and build





We start with the look, showing this body that stands out for being ultra-light and ultra-thin. That’s because we find here only 175 grams of weight and a thickness of about 7.5 millimeters. The phone has a design called Reno Glow, to display elegance from every angle, in either of the two available colors. Whether in Author Blue, or Cosmic Black. Still at the rear, the Reno7 comes with a camera block divided into two parts. On the left, two of the three cameras in the set are highlighted on a lighter background. On the right, there is a black band with the third lens and the LED flash.

The look also brings straight edges and an aesthetic that mixes a more classic tone while still being modern. Here, there is also IPx4 certification, to resist water splashes coming from any direction. One of the differentials of this device is the Orbit Light, or orbital light, as it is called in Portuguese. It consists of circular lighting around the microscopic secondary camera, which serves to warn you when you receive a notification, an incoming call and while the cell phone charges.





Moving forward, we have a hole-shaped notch on the screen, located in the upper left corner. The smartphone delivers Gorilla Glass 5 protection, to resist drops and scratches. Still on the front, the user will have a biometric reader under the screen, for more advanced security.

screen and sound





The OPPO Reno7 contains a 6.43-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. It delivers the panel in AMOLED material, which allows a high level of brightness and a wide viewing angle to the user. The frontal utilization exceeds 85%, thanks to the presence of very thin edges around the display. This model also has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, designed to provide great fluidity in the system’s animations. Not to mention the 180 Hz touch response rate, to ensure low touch lag, which gamers really like.





In terms of sound, this device features a mono speaker and does not give up the presence of a physical jack for headphones. That is, you can use a common accessory with a P2 connector, to listen to your music without disturbing anyone on your side.

hardware and software





The Reno7 comes equipped with a Snapdragon 680 mobile platform. Qualcomm’s chip is manufactured using the 6 nanometer process, to deliver performance and energy efficiency at the same time. In the memory set, you will find 6 GB of RAM, with technology to add another 5 GB of virtual memory. The storage is 128 GB, with the possibility of expanding to another 1 TB through the microSD card slot.

This device also has a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, which promises a long duration. And when you need to charge it, the SUPERVOOC technology present in the 33W adapter allows a 100% charge in just one hour. But if you need something faster, the manufacturer promises 30% in just 15 minutes on the socket. OPPO has placed Android 12 as its native operating system, under the ColorOS interface. It stands out for its smart gestures, so you can give commands to your phone without having to touch it. The software also delivers some more features to the user. Among them, we highlight the focus mode for games, as well as a mechanism that does not show notifications to other people who are viewing the mobile screen.

cameras





In the rear block, we find a triple set of cameras, led by the main 64 MP. You will have a series of features, such as the presence of a panoramic mode, to capture a wider scene, and the Pro mode, which adjusts aspects such as temperature, brightness, ISO and aperture. The trio of sensors also has a blur, for a more accurate portrait mode, which is aided by the software for a very well done crop. In addition, you can smooth the effect, to make the depth the way you prefer. The 2 MP microscopic lens completes the set. With it, you can measure the object captured by the camera with the ruler, in addition to taking pictures and filming the details of what is being shown, through the magnification that can reach up to 30 times.

OPPO Reno7 camera samples

The front has a 32 MP IMX709 sensor. It was exclusively created by OPPO in partnership with Sony and stands out for the presence of HDR and for combining four pixels into one, for greater definition in selfies. In videos, the OPPO Reno7 is capable of recording in Full HD resolution, with a series of features to enhance what is seen. Among them, there is the possibility of shooting with double vision, with three designs for the division between the cameras: one half and half, one round and one rectangular. You can also drag them onto the screen and change the video’s highlight. The manufacturer even added pre-installed filters and an extra HD mode. The user will be able to enjoy slow motion, timelapse and snapshot. In addition, Reno7 is able to leverage Artificial Intelligence to optimize scenes and color palettes.

first impressions





This model arrives as OPPO’s debut in Brazil with a series of qualities, not only for the consumer to get to know the brand, but also to have a series of resources that they can explore. Design is one of the differentiators, from the Reno Glow style to bring elegance, to elements like Orbit Light, which makes the user experience out of the ordinary. In the multimedia part, the smartphone bets on the high brightness level of the AMOLED screen, in addition to the 90 Hertz rate, to further increase the fluidity of the system. In terms of performance, we can’t forget about the platform that meets the main tasks for the consumer, apart from the memories that don’t let the individual down. The battery also pleases and promises a good duration and little time plugged in. To complete, we have to highlight the set of cameras consisting of both the main sensor of 64 megapixels and the selfie lens created in partnership with Sony. The user will have both advanced modes for both photos and videos. However, to know how Reno7 will perform in practice, we will have to wait until our full tests on it. Stay tuned here on the channel, to check out all the details. You can also stay up to date with OPPO news in the country through the company’s official Instagram account. You can find and follow the profile on @oppomobilebr.

















OPPO currently occupies the fourth position in sales of cell phones in the world, that is, it is one of the global leaders in the technology segment. It was founded in 2004 and already has operations in over 50 countries. The brand’s strengths overall include the amazing camera quality, even on mid-range models, as is the case we saw on the Reno7. In addition, it strives to combine technology with design, through durable, resistant and attractive finishes. The company is also a pioneer in innovation and has in its history the creation of many technologies that have become an industry standard. OPPO is among the companies that register the most patents for new features globally. It is worth remembering that the manufacturer was the first to launch the smartphone with a scrollable screen in the world. The OPPO Reno7 was launched in Brazil for a suggested price of R$ 2,999 and can be purchased in stores operated by the operator Vivo and on Amazon. The manufacturer still offers a total of five years warranty to local consumers who buy a unit until the end of 2022. This is a relevant point that shows the importance of a brand with operations in the country. What did you think of Reno7? Do you intend to buy one for yourself, now that the manufacturer is officially in Brazil? Comment with us!

