Opponent of Cruzeiro, Vila has four athletes with passages through Toca II

photo: Vila Nova / Publicity Wagner one of the highlights of Vila Nova this season Cruzeiro will meet again four players with passages through Toca da Raposa II in the match against Vila Nova, this Friday (14), at 8:30 pm, at OBA, in Goinia, for the 35th round of Serie B. defender Rafael Donato and midfielders Wagner and Marlone.

Midfielder Wagner is one of the team’s highlights. He is a starter for coach Allan Aal and has made 36 appearances this season, collaborating with two goals and two assists.

Revealed by America, Wagner was bought by Cruzeiro in 2004. The good performance with the celestial shirt drew the attention of Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia, who announced his purchase of 5.4 million euros (about R$ 14.7 million). , in 2007. However, the athlete returned to the celestial club because the Saudi team did not comply with the payment.

Wagner returned to Cruzeiro and was part of the team that reached the final of the 2009 Copa Libertadores. Shortly afterwards, the midfielder was sold to Lokomotiv Moscow for 6 million euros (about R$ 15.7 million).

At Raposa, he won the Minas Gerais title for the third time (2006, 2008 and 2009) and twice won the Bola de Prata award, from Placar Magazine (2006 and 2008).

Defender Rafael Donato has been at Vila Nova since 2020. He is a starter for the Goinia team, with 49 matches played this season and five goals scored.

Donato passed through Cruzeiro in 2012, when he played 11 games and collaborated with two goals. He is 1m93 and strong in the air ball. He ended up not having success at Raposa and was loaned to other clubs until he left permanently in 2017.

In turn, Marlone has only played nine games for Vila this season. He reserves and has been in some games for a few minutes.

The midfielder arrived at Cruzeiro surrounded by a lot of expectations in 2014. He couldn’t find a place in a team that had stars like Verton Ribeiro and Ricardo Goulart. Little used, he ended up terminating his contract at the end of that season. He played 30 games for Raposa and scored one goal.

Finally, goalkeeper Georgemy was revealed by Cruzeiro in 2015. With no space at Toca da Raposa II, he was loaned to Estoril and Vitria de Guimares, both from Portugal.

Today, Tony’s reservation at Vila. This season, he participated in 23 games.