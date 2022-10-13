Paid search apps: we’ve listed the best ones here!

Nowadays, paid survey applications are very successful with Brazilians who want to earn money on the internet. These evaluation platforms, primarily, offer rewards to users who answer questionnaires on various topics – most of the time, consumption habits and pre-determined products. So, what are the best paid survey apps on the internet?

Like micro-task apps, paid survey platforms serve to supplement users’ income – not make them rich. Therefore, it is very important to be suspicious of alternatives that promise quick and expressive profits. In addition, it is worth avoiding any option that requires “investment” from users. With that in mind, see below how to make money with survey apps and learn about the most popular options.

Is it possible to make money with paid surveys? Are they reliable?

In 2022, it is still possible to make money from paid survey apps. The process of generating income, most of the time, is slow. Even so, it is very worthwhile for those who have free time and want to supplement their income. After all, the questionnaires are very simple, and most of the time, they can be answered in a few minutes.

Compared to other micro-task apps like games and videos, paid survey apps are much more reliable. After all, this business model makes sense.

Paid survey apps work as follows: companies hire these apps to measure the public’s opinion on a particular topic, users answer questionnaires, and the platforms pass part of the income to subscribers. In other words, applications adopt a kind of collaborative economy, in which both parties win.

How to profit from paid survey apps?

It’s relatively easy to secure real profits on paid survey apps. To earn money, users must answer all the quizzes available on the platforms. It is very important to complete the surveys very carefully and honestly. After all, in some alternatives, responses are reviewed by reviewers.

In addition, it is worth filling out the user profile with truthful and up-to-date information. In many apps, the description of this profile is used to direct searches. From there, all you have to do is fill in the questionnaires, reach a pre-established point limit, and request payments. (which can be done via Pix, PayPal and bank transfer).

Now that you know how to make money in micro task apps, we have listed below the most popular options on the market.

Paid Survey Apps – PiniOn

PiniOn is definitely the most popular paid survey app in Brazil. With millions of active users, the platform has already handed out great rewards to users. The app uses the classic model of paid survey apps: users answer questionnaires, earn points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and request the transfer.

Typically, PiniOn surveys involve specific products or general consumption habits. An important tip is to update the platform every day to check which surveys are available.

PiniOn also stands out for having face-to-face surveys, which can guarantee payments of up to BRL 50. The minimum withdrawal amount from the app is BRL 25. Normally, traditional surveys pay from R$0.25 to R$2. Transfers take place via Pix.

To download PiniOn (and check out more information about the app), visit the official website: https://help.pinion.app/hc/pt-br.

Google Opinion Rewards

The Google Opinion Rewards application is also very successful among the Brazilian public. The platform also stands out for its high level of security. After all, it’s a Google project. Registration and use are completely free. For each survey answered, users receive a predetermined amount of money.

A differentiator of Google Opinion Rewards is the fact that the application distributes surveys according to the establishments visited by users. But for this, it is necessary to authorize the application’s access to the mobile location.

On the other hand, a negative point of Google Opinion Rewards is the the fact that users do not have the possibility to convert app credits into real money. The values ​​must primarily be used for purchases on the Play Store (the app store for mobile phones with the Android operating system).

But watch out! Google Opinion Rewards credits expire in 1 year. So it’s worth spending them quickly.

To redeem app credits, users must tap the “Play Store” button (included on the app’s home screen). In addition, you can make purchases directly from the app store. To do this, subscribers must link their Google account to the credit card used for online transactions.

Google Opinion Rewards is available for Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.paidtasks) and Apple devices with iOS (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/google-opinion-rewards/id122701972).

Paid Survey Apps – Meet Toluna

Like PiniOn and Google, Toluna is a classic paid survey app. On the international platform, users earn in dollars to answer different types of questionnaires. Most of the time, searches involve websites, apps, and other elements of the tech world.

Surveys are updated weekly. Soon, at the beginning of the week, you can access the platform, check all available surveys and answer them quickly. Then, just reach the minimum withdrawal amount and request the transfer.

As Toluna pays in dollars, it represents a good profit alternative for Brazilians. The minimum withdrawal amount is 5 dollars (approximately R$ 25). Transfers are made via PayPal, and therefore can take from 24 hours to 3 business days to clear.

To check out more information about Toluna, download the app and start earning money, just go to www.toluna.com. The site is recommended for people over 16 years old.

